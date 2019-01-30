PROGRAM FOCUSES ON RACISM
CALEDONIA — A workshop series called "Unlearning Racism: Tools for Actions" is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and 20, and April 3 and 17, at the YWCA, 5635 Erie St.
This six-part workshop series examines the history and impact of racism and what participants can do about it. Each week will focus on different topics.
Registration costs vary. To register or for more information, go to www.ywcasew.org/what-we-do/racial-justice/unlearning-racism-tools-for-action-registration.
AUTOMOTIVE INSTRUCTION PROGRAM
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will offer an automotive instruction program, "Automotive 101," from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This free ongoing program is designed to teach basic automotive maintenance skills to individuals ages 17 to 25 who have an interest in working on cars, trucks and small engines. Students will also learn general auto maintenance, including how to change the oil, oil filter, brake pads, light bulbs, flat tires and air filters.
Registration is not required. For more information, call James Wilson at 262-636-9445.
POSITIVE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP
RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a free "Positive Solutions" workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 12-March 19, at Acelero Learning Center, 1032 Grand Ave. A meal and child care are provided.
Participants learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child.
To register or for more information, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 and 13.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
WHEAT-FREE BREAD WORKSHOP
MOUNT PLEASANT — A "Wheat-Free Bread Workshop" is being offered by the Eco-Justice Center from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
Participants will learn how to bake bread without gluten, both with and without yeast, and how to tailor the flavor and texture of bread to their tastes.
The cost $35; some scholarships are available. To register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Fused Chain Making Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16: Fee: $88.
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic Workshop," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23: Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
LEMON STREET OFFERS ART CLASSES
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Watercolor Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27. Fee: $75.
- "Youth Pottery-Introduction to the Wheel," noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Fee: $25.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Fee: $45 and $5 supply fee.
- "Mosaic Frame,"12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Fee:$30.
- "Hand-Building Basics," 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 11-March 4. Fee: $75.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 12-13. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
ARCHAEOLOGY PROGRAM PLANNED
KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Archaeological Society has scheduled the free lecture, "Prehistoric Use and Transport of Chipped-Stone Material in Wisconsin 12,000 Years Ago," for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
Presenter Ryan J. Howel explores the general geology of west-central Wisconsin where quarries in outcrops in the Jackson and Monroe county areas were used by prehistoric people to obtain chipped-stone material. Prehistoric people used and traded materials throughout Wisconsin 12,000 years ago.
RELIGIOUS RIGHT AND LEFT IN THE U.S.
SOMERS — A free lecture on the topic, "Religious Right and Left in the U.S.," is scheduled to be held at noon Monday, Feb. 4, in Greenquist L101 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
It will be presented by Wayne Thompson, Carthage College professor of sociology. This topic involves one of Thompson’s main areas of research.
The lecture is sponsored by the UW-Parkside Religious Issues Forum series. No parking citations are given during lecture hours.
SPRING INTO GARDENING COURSE SET
PADDOCK LAKE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering the course, "Spring into Gardening 2019," on Saturday, March 9, at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St.
The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more.
The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22. For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Animal Tracks and Signs," 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 2. Participants will search for animal tracks and other signs to discover which animals are active and what they’ve been doing to survive. Free.
- "Go Cross-country Skiing," 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 9 and 16. Participants should bring your skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Registration is required. Program is weather dependent. Free.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. The topic is "Animal Families." Be prepared to go outside. Registration is required. Free.
- "Cold Winter Camping & Winter Bonfire," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Discover how to camp in the cold weather months. From 4-5 p.m., learn techniques to enjoy snowy overnights, then stay for or just come for a warm winter bonfire with cocoa and marshmallows from 5-6:30 p.m. Camping demo is for ages 12 and older but all ages are welcome to the bonfire. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared for winter weather. Free.
- "Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 23. Make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim. Learn the techniques of growing drying and preparing gourds for use. Fee: $25. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.