ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Keeping Cool No School Day," for ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Fee: $45 others.
- "Life Drawing Day Studio," 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Jan. 28-Feb. 18. Fees: $77.
- "Try it Thursdays One Night Workshop," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Bring a beverage and snacks and work on an art project. Fee: $28.
- "Hand Building with Clay," 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 2-23. Fee: $77.
- "Winter Landscapes: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Fee: $35.
- "Winter Wheel & Wine Workshop," 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Fee: $45 per couple. The two-hour class will also be offered at the same time Saturdays, Feb. 9-23.
- "Cabochon Setting Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE SCHEDULED
BURLINGTON — The AARP Smart Driver course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees will refresh their driving skills, defensive driving techniques, learn the new rules of the road and research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.
Fees are $15 for AARP members, $20 others. Call 800-499-5736 to register. For more information, go to www.aarp.org/drive.
UW-EXTENSION OFFERS COURSES
The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering these courses:
- "Emotion Coaching Workshop," 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Parents and guardians of young children will learn methods to help children identify their strong feelings and problem solve. Free. To register, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
- "2019 Landscape & Grounds Maintenance Short Course" for green industry professionals, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Suite 2, Bristol. The fee is $55. Registration is open through Jan. 23.
- "Spring into Gardening 2019," Saturday, March 9, Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more. The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22.
For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These workshops and programs will be offered at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- "King Cotton," noon Friday, Jan. 18. Explore the role of cotton and slavery withing the southern economy through an interactive classroom experience. Free.
- "Black Badgers in White Regiments," noon Saturday, Jan. 19. Jeff Kannel tells the stories of the service of black men who served more than 75 years before the U.S. military was officially integrated. Free.
- "Pottery for Kids," 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. One adult required to accompany every one to two children. Fee: $30 per child. Register by Jan. 20.
- "Sensory Explorers," 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Children ages 3-4 will investigate the world around them through experiments, art projects, songs and participatory play. One adult required to accompany every one to two children. Fee: $25 per child. Register by Jan. 25.
To register, call 262-653-4141 or go to www.TheCivilWarMuseum.org.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Public Education: Makers Night," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Create a screen-printed tote bag and carve a linocut stamp while sampling some Public Craft Brewing Co. beer. Fee: $30. Register by Jan. 20.
- "How to Draw Cartoons," for ages 10 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Fee: $15. Register by Jan. 20.
- "Wall Pocket Vase," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Fee: $30 plus a $25 supply fee. Register by Jan. 25.
To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ECO-JUSTICE CENTER CLASSES
CALEDONIA — These classes will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road:
- "Mending Bee," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. People may bring items that need to be mended with sewing, or other handiwork such as crocheting, knitting or embroidery, in this open house style workshop. There is no fee. Reservations are requested.
- "Needle Felting," 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Using an assortment of alpaca and wool fibers, participants will create two needle felted pieces: heart, bunny or penguin. The $30 fee includes materials and lunch. Register by Jan. 22. Some scholarships are available.
- "Contemplation with Clay," 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 30. The first session will be spent in contemplative time creating a slab pot. The second session will include more contemplative time as well as discussion about the transformation that has taken place with the glazed and fired pots. Soup and bread will be provided at each session. No pottery experience is necessary. The fee is $25; some scholarships are available.
To register for a class, call 262-681-8527 or go to www.ecojusticecenter.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — These art classes will be offered at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road:
- “Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15-16, or Nov. 7-8. Fee: $55.
- "Painting Beginner & Beyond," 12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 9. Fee: $75.
- "Introduction to Sculpting," noon-2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 9. Fee: $75.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Fee: $45 plus $5 supply fee.
- “Pottery-Bottle Vase," for ages 16 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 22-23. Fee: $55.
- “Advanced Soap Making-Color and Fragrance," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
- “TicTacToe Board,” 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. Fee: $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.