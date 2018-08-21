JENS JENSEN IS PROGRAM TOPIC
RACINE — "An Evening with Jens Jensen: Designer of Racine Parks," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
Jensen, the father of native plant landscape architecture and the founder of Door County’s The Clearing Folk School, was a pillar in the landscape architecture and environmental movements in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
In this performance, Roger Kuhns takes on Jensen’s personality, mannerisms, accent and ethic to convey to the audience the innovative and conscientious nature of the man. In the program, Jensen is in the twilight of his career and, at 86 years old, is still spry and driven to help people realize the importance of respecting nature.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
BRAINTEASER PUZZLE SESSIONS OFFERED
BURLINGTON — The Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering four hands-on brainteaser puzzle sessions.
Times are 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 1.
Visitors will be able to try and solve 60 hands-on brainteaser and mechanical puzzles. They include sliding block, jumping, mechanical, edge matching, and transfer and packing style puzzles. An assortment of other visual puzzles are waiting to be solved such as transitional images, hidden pictures, locate the star, name the items, estimate the number, figure out the total, plus word and picture puzzles.
A private collection of antique and modern puzzles is on exhibit with a number of rare collectibles to see. The Toy & Gift shop is open after the session with 100 kinds of brainteaser puzzles for sale.
Sessions are recommended for ages 5 to adult. Admission is $10. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
PRAIRIE AND WOODLAND INSECTS LECTURE, HIKE
CALEDONIA — A free lecture and hike on "Prairie and Woodland Insects" will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Join entomologist Rick Wadleigh on a search for the common insects found at River Bend. He will give a short presentation on the habits and life history of some of the common insects in our area, and then head outdoors to lead the group in a search for live examples of them on the River Bend grounds.
Wadleigh is a recently retired SC Johnson entomologist and a graduate of the Wisconsin Master Naturalist program. He volunteers at the Chiwaukee Prairie in Pleasant Prairie and has begun volunteering at River Bend.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers the tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23, at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Registration is required by Sept. 14 by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008. Or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. Look for the red registration button.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Friday Funday, for ages 5 and older, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. Drop-in for games and crafts. Meet at the Beach (program is weather dependent).
- "Migrating Monarchs," 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Discover how tagging monarch butterflies unlocked the mystery of their migration. Hike in search of migrants to catch and tag.
- "Dragons & Damsels," 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Catch, observe and release dragons and damsels.
- "Stargazing Saturday," 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. If there are clear skies, join astronomical society members to look through telescopes to see what’s happening in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F.
- Sunday, September 2
- Eco-Scavenger Hunt, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Drop in anytime before 10:45 a.m. to hunt for nature’s hidden surprises. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- "Things with Wings," 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. Drop in before 7:30 p.m. to create take-home crafts and to learn all about things with wings.
- Adopt a Highway, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. Participants will help cleanup the highway. For ages 12 to adult.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. The theme of this hands-on programs is "Stone Soup." Registration is required. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- Candlelight Hike, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Hike the two-mile trail on your own or join a Bong fuide for a shorter hike. Followed by a bonfire and marshmallows.
- Autumn Edibles Hike, for ages 12 and older, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Ever wonder which edible plants live in Wisconsin? Learn to safely and legally forage for fall flavors. Meet at the Visitor Center but prepare to drive.
- "Backpacking Basics," 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Learn the ins and outs of modern backpacking. Discover what equipment will get you started and how to save money. Learn about loading and fitting a pack as well as food options for the trail.
- "Intro to Tai Chi," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Join trainer Ron Pfeiffer as he demonstrates and discusses various Tai chi styles. This ancient Chinese tradition combines slow, focused movements with deep breathing for a graceful form of exercise. Be prepared to participate. Registration is required.
- "Paint and Sip — Heron at Sunset," for ages 15 and older, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. José Palomo from Picasso Vino guides participants on making a painting. Fee: $30 (includes one glass of wine for ages 21 and older). Registration is required.
- Wolf Lake Trail Run/Walk, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Features a 5K or 10K run or a 1-mile or 5K walk to raise funds for the park. Raffles, homemade bakery and pottery mug awards. Fees prior to Sept. 10 are $30 for adults and $18 for youth 14 and younger. Call 337-532-7509 or email jmdickinson6929@icloud.com for more information. Download a registration at bongnaturalistassociation.org. No park entrance fees for participants. Meet at the Beach (dogs are not allowed at the beach). Packet pick up, 8-9:15 a.m.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-878-5601, unless otherwise listed.
