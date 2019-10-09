HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16 and 23.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
ARMENIAN FOOD COOKING DEMONSTRATION
RACINE — A cooking demonstration on food items made for Armenian Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St.
The demonstration will include a recipe booklet for the cheese boureg, sarma, pilaf, Armenian salad, choreg and bourma. A variety of Armenian cookbooks and aprons will be sold and a bake sale will be held.
Tickets cost is $20 and can be purchased by calling the church office at 262 639-0531.
WOMEN IN CHRISTIAN-MUSLIM DIALOGUE IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — “In Search of Unity for Transformation of Society: The Role of Women in Christian-Muslim Dialogue in Africa” will be discussed by the Rev. Elieshi Ayo Mungure at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Mungure serves the Lutheran World Federation as area secretary of Africa within the Department for Mission and Development. She provides support to LWF member churches in Africa in fostering relationships and growth in holistic mission, and advocating for justice, peace and reconciliation.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
MUSEUM OFFERS PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs will be held at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave.:
- "Dinos in the Dark," 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25. Children ages 3-6 bring a flashlight and watch the dinosaur shadows come alive. Advance registration required (one adult for every three children). The cost is $5.
- "Ghost Hunting," 9-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 (ages 18 and older). Participants can hear spooky stories of strange happenings in the historic building, see possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters and investigate the museum on their own. The cost is $20.
To register for a program, go to museums.kenosha.org.
TRANSGENDER WORKSHOP PLANNED
KENOSHA — "Putting Our Faith Into Action: Building Deeper Understanding and Connection with our Trans+ Siblings” will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 Eighth Ave.
Michael Munson, a national trainer and the co-founder and executive director of FORGE, an organization focused on improving the lives of transgender individuals, is the guest speaker. After a quick review of trans basics, changes in the local, state and federal socio-political-cultural landscapes and how these changes directly (and often adversely) impact trans/non-binary communities will be explored. Intern minister Denise Cawley, the Rev. Erik Carlson and church friends will share words, art and healing prayers celebrating the gender continuum.
The free workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Free childcare is provide. People are also invited to the 10 a.m. worship service.
