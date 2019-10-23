SIMPLE HOLIDAY APPETIZERS CLASS
RACINE — St. Michael's Church, 4701 Erie St., will host a cooking class fundraiser for Bethany Apartments. "Simple Holiday Appetizers" will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Class participants can observe the recipes being made, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes. Instructor is Staci Joers from Staci's Cooking with Class.
The cost is $30. To register by Nov. 8, go to bethanyapartments.org. Bethany Apartments offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive and secure environment.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
WOMEN AND VOTING IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — Cameron Swallow and the 150 Years of Carthage Women Community Programs Committee will host a luncheon with Nancy Tate, Woodrow Wilson fellow and co-chair of the 2020 Women's Vote Centennial Initiative, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St. Her topic will be "Women Winning the Vote: What It Took and Why It Matters."
Nearly 100 years ago, women around the United States protested, picketed and were imprisoned to secure their constitutional right to vote. Today, only 19.6 percent of elected officials in Congress are women, and during the 2016 presidential election, one in every three women eligible to vote did not cast a ballot. Tate will speak on how the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative honors the legacy of the brave and brilliant suffragists and continues the unfinished business of creating a more equal and just society.
The cost is $10. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/carthage-college-luncheon-with-nancy-tate-registration-49623397919.
BASKET, FUSED GLASS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Josephine Knot Basket," 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Fee: $45 plus $24 supply fee.
- "Fused Glass: Ornaments and Jewelry," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Fee: $30 plus $25 supply fee.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
ART WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Youth Pottery Workshop," for ages 9 and older, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Fee: $25.
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6-7. In the first class, students will learn the techniques of wedging, centering and opening a vessel. The second session students will learn to trim the vessel made in the first class. Fee: $55.
To register, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
