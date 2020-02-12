WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS IS TOPIC
STURTEVANT — "Racine County Public/Private Partnership For Emergency Preparedness" will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Attendees will learn about severe weather and its impacts on southeastern Wisconsin, along with tools and resources to be better prepared. What is expected this spring for temperature, precipitation and hydrology will be discussed.
The guest speaker will be Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan office. His role is to be the liaison to any partners that make decisions upon hazardous weather or use NWS information, such as emergency managers, television meteorologists, public works agencies and school district superintendents.
There is no cost to attend. Register online at 2020pppsevereweather.eventbrite.com.
SPRING INTO GARDENING SESSION
UNION GROVE — The annual Spring into Gardening session will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The day will commence with a keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, native plant ecologist with the Prairie Nursery Inc. Throughout the day, there will be 15 sessions related to plants, gardens and landscapes, with attendees selecting three of his or her choice. The lineup of speakers includes local plant experts, University of Wisconsin specialists and master gardeners. Local vendors will sell homemade garden-related goods.
The $45 fee includes lunch. Registration is open through Feb. 24. The event brochure and information on registration can be found at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu or call the Extension Kenosha County office at 262-857-1945.
WINTER ART CLASSES AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops and classes will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Try It Thursdays: Fused Glass," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Fee: $35.
- "Taste of Enamels Workshop," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $88
- "Fused Chains Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $88.
- "Open Studio Clay," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Fee: $25.
Children's classes
- "Free Drop-In for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb 20.
- "Paper Making Workshop: Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Fee: $35.
- "Mommy & Me (and Daddy Too!) Artogether: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story for one child and one adult. Fee: $6.
You have free articles remaining.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
SPIRITUALITY SYMPOSIUM SET
RACINE — LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is offering a free Spirituality Symposium from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. The topic will be "Overview of LGBTQ — Context in Scripture." For more information, call 262-237-2774.
COOKING CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A "Fast & Fabulous: Homemade Bread, Soup & Salad" cooking class will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Michael's Church, 4701 Erie St.
Class participants observe the food being made, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes. The menu is artisian-style herbed baguette, Italian wedding soup, simple Italian salad and chocolate glazed brownies.
The cost is $30. This is a fundraiser cooking class for Bethany Apartments which offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM EVENTS
KENOSHA — These free events will be held at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- Presidents' Day Family Game Day, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Visitors can celebrate Presidents' Day with the games the presidents loved including mini-golf, marbles, horseshoes and Scrabble.
- "I've Heard of Her: Frida Kahlo," noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Using art as a mirror, Frida Kahlo's canvases display pain, conflict and her passion for life. Although you may know some of her famous self-portraits, who was Frida, really? There is more to this Mexican artist than meets the eye.
STAINED GLASS SEMINAR
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a “Stained Glass Seminar” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Participants will design a small sun-catcher. Fee: $45 and a $5 supply fee. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Knit and Crochet Clinic," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Drop in and bring personal knitting or crocheting projects, ask questions, get help solving problems or learn knitting and crocheting basics.
- "Timber Wolf Ecology and Management," for ages 12 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Both have been volunteer carnivore trackers for the DNR for over 20 years. Many of Larry’s photographs are used in the presentation to illustrate how wolf sign enables trackers to identify and count wolves in an effort to determine boundaries of pack territories.
All programs meet at the visitor center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.