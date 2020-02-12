WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS IS TOPIC

STURTEVANT — "Racine County Public/Private Partnership For Emergency Preparedness" will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

Attendees will learn about severe weather and its impacts on southeastern Wisconsin, along with tools and resources to be better prepared. What is expected this spring for temperature, precipitation and hydrology will be discussed.

The guest speaker will be Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan office. His role is to be the liaison to any partners that make decisions upon hazardous weather or use NWS information, such as emergency managers, television meteorologists, public works agencies and school district superintendents.

There is no cost to attend. Register online at 2020pppsevereweather.eventbrite.com.

SPRING INTO GARDENING SESSION