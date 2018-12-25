PROMOTING POSITIVE BEHAVIOR IN CHILDREN
RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a "Positive Solutions" workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at Racine Early Education Center, 2015 Franklin St.
Participants will learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child.
There is no fee and a meal and childcare are provided. To register, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE SCHEDULED
BURLINGTON — The AARP Smart Driver course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees will refresh their driving skills, defensive driving techniques, learn the new rules of the road and research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.
Fees are $15 for AARP members, $20 others. Call 800-499-5736 to register. For more information, go to www.aarp.org/drive.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Resin Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Fee: $88.
- "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Fee: $116.
- "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19; or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $128.
- "Acrylic Portrait Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb 19. Fee: $132.
- "Watercolor Studio," 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $132.
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20. Fee: $116.
- “Drop-In For Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project. There is no charge.
- "Watercolor Simplified: Winter Theme," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $116.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $132.
- "Potter's Wheel Ages 8-12," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 23. Fee: $116.
- “Taste of Enamels Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Fee: $88.
- "Mommy and Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18. For ages 2-4 with a parent, the program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
ECO-JUSTICE CENTER PLANS CLASSES
CALEDONIA — These classes will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road:
- "Mending Bee," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. People may bring items that need to be mended with sewing, or other handiwork such as crocheting, knitting or embroidery, in this open house style workshop. There is no fee. Reservations are requested.
- "Needle Felting," 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Using an assortment of alpaca and wool fibers, participants will create two needle felted pieces: heart, bunny or penguin. The $30 fee includes materials and lunch. Register by Jan. 22. Some scholarships are available.
- "Contemplation with Clay," 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 30. The first session will be spent in contemplative time creating a slab pot. The second session will include more contemplative time as well as discussion about the transformation that has taken place with the glazed and fired pots. Soup and bread will be provided at each session. No pottery experience is necessary. The fee is $25; some scholarships are available.
To register for a class, call 262-681-8527 or go to www.ecojusticecenter.org.
SPECTRUM OFFERS ART CLASSES
RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St, is offering these classes for adults and high school students:
- “Drawing or Painting Class,” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Jan. 9-March 12. Fees: Five weeks, $95; 10 weeks, $175.
- “Beginning Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 13. Fee: $95.
- “The Clay Class,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Jan. 26-March 16. Fee: $130 (25 pounds of clay, glazes, extra studio time and firings included).
Call 262-634-4345 to register for a class. Space is limited to 10 students. For more information on Spectrum, go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
THEATER GUILD WINTER CLASSES
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is offering winter classes for children and adults that will give them the opportunity to sharpen their acting, singing and dancing skills. Beginning in January and running through March, classes are taught by instructors trained in all aspects of theater.
Children's classes
- "Act Up!" Participants will build confidence as they learn the skills of an actor: Relaxation, improvisation, character creation and performance. Classes will conclude with a performance of scenes. Sessions are Mondays, Jan. 7-March 25. The junior session, for ages 6-9, is 4-5:15 p.m. The senior session, for ages 9-14, 5:15-6:30 p.m. The fee is $150.
- "Broadway Bound." Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat.” Each class will focus on the performance techniques used in musical theater — singing, dancing and acting. Sessions are Tuesdays, Jan. 8-March 26. The junior session, for ages 6-9, is 4-5:15 p.m. The senior session, for ages 9-14, is 5:15- 6:30 p.m. the cost is $150.
- "Creative Kids," for ages 3-5, Saturdays, Jan. 12-March 30, 9-9:45 a.m. Creative movement plays an integral role in a child’s development. Even the youngest artists can explore the space around them through rhythm and expression. The cost is $100.
- "Incredible Improv," for ages 9-14, Wednesdays, Jan. 9-March 27, 4:30-5:45 p.m. Students will explore their creativity and build confidence through fun games and exercises as they create characters and scenes “on the spot.” The fee is $150.
Homeschool classes
Homeschool sessions are Wednesdays, Jan. 9-March 26, and cost $85. Classes are:
- "Dr. Seuss Dramatics," grades 1-2, 8-9 a.m. Reading skills and performance go hand in hand as participants explore the imaginative worlds of Dr. Seuss and bring them to life upon the stage.
- "Broadway Bound," grades 3-5, 9-10 a.m. Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat.” Each class will focus on the performance techniques used in musical theater performance — singing, dancing and acting. The class will conclude with a performance of an excerpt from a Broadway musical.
- "The World of Theater," grades 6-12, 10:15-11:15 a.m. A survey class that includes theater history, performance and technical theater (including make-up, set design, costuming, lighting).
Adult classes
Adult classes are for ages 16 and older and cost $60. Classes are:
- "Short Form Improv," Wednesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 6-7:15 p.m.
- Long Form Improv," Wednesdays, Feb. 20-March 27, 6-7:15 p.m.
In both classes participants learn how to think quickly, create characters, use mime work, and build the improvisational scene with games and exercises. These classes are perfect for comedy and theater buffs, professionals looking to boost confidence and anyone seeking a stress reliever.
Space is limited and courses fill quickly. To register, visit the Theatre Guild, go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — These art classes will be offered at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road:
- "Basic Soap Making," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
- “Painting — Beginner & Beyond,” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.