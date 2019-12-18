Workshops & Programs

AUTOMOTIVE INSTRUCTION PROGRAM
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will offer an automotive instruction program, "Automotive 101," from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
This free ongoing program is designed to teach basic automotive maintenance skills to individuals ages 17 to 25 who have an interest in working on cars, trucks and small engines. Students will also learn general auto maintenance, including how to change the oil, oil filter, brake pads, light bulbs, flat tires and air filters.
Registration is not required. For more information, call Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
FREE DROP-IN SEWING CLASSES OFFERED
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering free weekly drop-in sewing classes for youth and adults at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Classes are:
- “All About Sewing” is a program for youth that teaches basic sewing skills. It is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
- “Sewing Social” is for adults who want to learn, improve or share sewing skills in a social setting. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
Materials are provided. Instructor is Carmen Deen who has many years of experience in the garment industry. Call 262-636-9131 for more information.
SESSIONS EXPLAIN MONTESSORI APPROACH
RACINE — Montessori First Steps Playgroup sessions have been scheduled at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
These sessions give parents an opportunity to observe their child ages 3 and younger interacting with age appropriate activities and playing with peers as they experience the independence and exploration of an enriched Montessori classroom. They can also engage in discussion with other parents and learn about the Montessori approach.
Session topics and dates from 10 to 11 a.m. are:
- "Montessori in the Home," Jan. 10 and 17
- "Montessori Education," Jan. 31 and Feb. 7
- "Montessori Guide to Discipline," Feb. 28 and March 6
- "Food & Nutrition for the Young Child," March 20 and 27
Costs are $20 for each two-week session or $40 for all four sessions. For more information or to register, go to swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES
RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration through Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:
- "Moderate Pace," Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- "Pilates-Exercise on Mats," Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.
People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- First Day Hike, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. State parks across the nation host New Year’s Day hikes. Leashed dogs are welcome on this hike.
- "Pines & Needles," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Discover why and how pines and other evergreens stay green and why they are important. Participants will go outside to hike and identify some local evergreens.
- Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The topic is "Wonders of Winter." Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Birch Watercolor Cards," for ages 12 and older, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 11. Artist Paula Touhey will share the basics of watercolor and show how to make birch paintings into cards. Registration is required.
- "Paint and Sip — Into the Night," for ages 15 and older, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. José Palomo from Picasso Vino guides guides participants on making their own masterpiece. The $35 fee includes one glass of wine for ages 21 and older. People may bring their own beverage.
- "Make an Earth Mala," 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Learn to use a Mala to focus your mind and count intentions and gratitude for our planet. Participants will make a mala to be used as a necklace or bracelet. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
- "Go Ice Fish," 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (weather dependent). Learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing then try to catch a fish. No licenses are needed and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- Owl Prowl, 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Discover why owls are the perfect night hunters. Participants will go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but prepare to drive.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.