Workshops & Programs

Materials are provided. Instructor is Carmen Deen who has many years of experience in the garment industry. Call 262-636-9131 for more information.

SESSIONS EXPLAIN MONTESSORI APPROACH

RACINE — Montessori First Steps Playgroup sessions have been scheduled at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.

These sessions give parents an opportunity to observe their child ages 3 and younger interacting with age appropriate activities and playing with peers as they experience the independence and exploration of an enriched Montessori classroom. They can also engage in discussion with other parents and learn about the Montessori approach.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Session topics and dates from 10 to 11 a.m. are:

"Montessori in the Home," Jan. 10 and 17

"Montessori Education," Jan. 31 and Feb. 7

"Montessori Guide to Discipline," Feb. 28 and March 6

"Food & Nutrition for the Young Child," March 20 and 27

Costs are $20 for each two-week session or $40 for all four sessions. For more information or to register, go to swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.