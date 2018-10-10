ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Try It Thursdays! Mask Making Workshop," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Fee: $35.
- "Life Drawing Day Studio," 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Oct. 22-Nov. 12. Fee: $77.
- "Drawing the Face Workshop," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 27. Fee: $40.
- "Stamped Copper Metal for Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Fee: $35.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
CARING FOR A LOVED ONE WITH ALZHEIMER'S
SOMERS — "Living with Loss: Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s" will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.
The program explores the unique grief that accompanies losing a loved one in increments over a long period of time. This talk is ideal for healthcare and gerontology professionals, caretakers, and anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Presenter Dr. Darcy L. Harris will discuss the difficult decisions that come with caring for a loved one with dementia and how to deal with the living losses that occur when a loved one is physically present, but becomes slowly absent in other ways. Harris is an associate professor and the thanatology coordinator at King’s University College in London, Canada, where she also maintains a private clinical practice specializing in issues related to change, loss and transition.
Though there is no cost for the event, registration is required which includes the opportunity to earn .2 free CEUs. To register, go to uwp.edu/BHHS or by call the UW-Parkside Continuing Education Department at 262-595-3340.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- “All These Flowers,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 (doors open at 6 p.m.). A documentary about thought, humanity and recovery, “All These Flowers” tells the emotionally charged story of six people diagnosed with bipolar disorder. They come from across the U.S. with different family structures, financial situations and treatment strategies. Shot over the course of two years, the film captures the struggle of mental illness and how our healthcare system is unequipped to help. Marina Pappas, executive director of NAMI Racine County, will lead a panel discussion and question and answer session following the film. The panel will consist of a healthcare advocate, law enforcement officer and family members. The film is 83 minutes long and is not rated.
- “They Shall Not Perish,” a documentary, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. The documentary focuses on the Near East Foundation, known initially as Near East Relief, an organization that spearheaded the first great mobilization of international humanitarian assistance in the United States in response to the Armenian Genocide in 1915.
- "Restoring Our Polluted Lake Michigan Watersheds," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. An evening discussion about the restoration of our Lake Michigan rivers. Dave Giordano, executive director of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, will provide an overview of the watersheds and their collaborative restoration efforts with other community collaborators. Learn about the issues, solutions and restoration work that has occurred and is planned in the Root-Pike basin.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
“Exploring Costa Rica" is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. It will be presented by Larry and Joyce Gregg. They will talk about their recent venture to Costa Rica as part of an Overseas Adventure Travel tour. He will discuss OAT and its operations, and cover some of the cultural, natural, and socio-political aspects of this small but bustling and prosperous country in Central America.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $4 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu (keyword ALL).
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Storing and Managing Images,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Fee: $39.
- “Photoshop Basics,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Fee: $79.
- “Principles of Lighting and Exposure,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Fee: $39.
- “Advanced Digital Camera,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 30-Nov 27. Fee: $99.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
PAPERMAKING EXPLORATIONS IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — The following workshop will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Papermaking Explorations," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Learn how to form handmade cotton paper. Taught by Marilyn Propp, whose work is on display in the exhibit, "Into the Deep," through Nov. 4. Fee: $25.
To register or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20 or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21. Introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. Fee: $45.
- "Painting — Beginner & Beyond," 1-3 Thursdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Intro to SCUBA," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Join diver Dan Dickinson to discover the basics of SCUBA diving with an emphasis on freshwater lakes. View equipment and artifacts and learn how to become a certified diver.
- Eco-Halloween Hike, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Enjoy jack-o-lanterns, Halloween nature skits, fires, games and crafts in this non-scary, family. Arrive by 8 p.m. to sign up for a 30-minute hike. Meet at Shelter No. 1. The cost is $2 for ages 4 and older.
- "Glazed Ceramic Bowls or Plates," for ages 15 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 27. José Palomo from Picasso Vino teaches how to glaze a bowl or plate. Three sizes to choose from: Small (cereal bowl), $30; medium (side dish serving), $35; or large (main dish serving), $40. Indicate size when registering. Projects need to be picked up at a later date.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-878-5601, unless otherwise listed.
