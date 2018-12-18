RACINE THEATER GUILD WINTER CLASSES
RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is offering winter classes for children and adults that will give them the opportunity to sharpen their acting, singing and dancing skills. Beginning in January and running through March, classes are taught by instructors trained in all aspects of theater.
Children's classes
- "Act Up!" Participants will build confidence as they learn the skills of an actor: Relaxation, improvisation, character creation and performance. Classes will conclude with a performance of scenes. Sessions are Mondays, Jan. 7-March 25. The junior session, for ages 6-9, is 4-5:15 p.m. The senior session, for ages 9-14, 5:15-6:30 p.m. The fee is $150.
- "Broadway Bound." Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat.” Each class will focus on the performance techniques used in musical theater — singing, dancing and acting. Sessions are Tuesdays, Jan. 8-March 26. The junior session, for ages 6-9, is 4-5:15 p.m. The senior session, for ages 9-14, is 5:15- 6:30 p.m. the cost is $150.
- "Creative Kids," for ages 3-5, Saturdays, Jan. 12-March 30, 9-9:45 a.m. Creative movement plays an integral role in a child’s development. Even the youngest artists can explore the space around them through rhythm and expression. The cost is $100.
- "Incredible Improv," for ages 9-14, Wednesdays, Jan. 9- March 27, 4:30-5:45 p.m. Students will explore their creativity and build confidence through fun games and exercises as they create characters and scenes “on the spot.” The fee is $150.
Homeschool classes
Homeschool sessions are Wednesdays, Jan. 9-March 26, and cost $85. Classes are:
- "Dr. Seuss Dramatics," grades 1-2, 8-9 a.m. Reading skills and performance go hand in hand as participants explore the imaginative worlds of Dr. Seuss and bring them to life upon the stage.
- "Broadway Bound," grades 3-5, 9-10 a.m. Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat.” Each class will focus on the performance techniques used in musical theater performance — singing, dancing and acting. The class will conclude with a performance of an excerpt from a Broadway musical.
- "The World of Theater," grades 6-12, 10:15-11:15 a.m. A survey class that includes theater history, performance and technical theater (including make-up, set design, costuming, lighting).
Adult classes
Adult classes are for ages 16 and older and cost $60. Classes are:
- "Short Form Improv," Wednesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 6-7:15 p.m.
- Long Form Improv," Wednesdays, Feb. 20-March 27, 6-7:15 p.m.
In both classes participants learn how to think quickly, create characters, use mime work, and build the improvisational scene with games and exercises. These classes are perfect for comedy and theater buffs, professionals looking to boost confidence and anyone seeking a stress reliever.
Space is limited and courses fill quickly. To register, visit the Theatre Guild, go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
ART CLASS OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — A "Resin Workshop" will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Participants will explore the world of resins to create wearable art. They will learn the basics such as embedding two- and three-dimensional objects into frames, tinting, and adding sparkle and iridescence. Bring a lunch. The fee is $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — A "Basic Soap Making" class will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road. The fee is $30, plus $15 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM PROGRAM
KENOSHA — A "Frost Fest Art Masters" workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Participants will learn to create like the art masters.
To register for this free program or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- First Day Hike, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. State Parks across the nation host New Year’s Day hikes.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. "Who's Been Here" is the topic of this nature program for children ages 3-5. Register at least two days in advance.
- "Dog-powered Sports," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 12. Participants will meet the dogs and mushers from Milwaukee Mushers and learn more about dog-powered sports. Part of the program is outdoors. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Ice Fish," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. Participants will learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing and then try to catch a fish of their own. It is a free fishing this weekend and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is weather dependent. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Cross-country Skiing," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. People can bring their skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. The program is weather dependent. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Registration is required.
- "Owl Prowl," 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Participants will discover why owls are the perfect night hunters and then go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
