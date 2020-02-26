WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS IS TOPIC
STURTEVANT — "Racine County Public/Private Partnership For Emergency Preparedness" will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Attendees will learn about severe weather and its impacts on southeastern Wisconsin, along with tools and resources to be better prepared. What is expected this spring for temperature, precipitation and hydrology will be discussed.
The guest speaker will be Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan office. His role is to be the liaison to any partners that make decisions upon hazardous weather or use NWS information, such as emergency managers, television meteorologists, public works agencies and school district superintendents.
There is no cost to attend. Register online at 2020pppsevereweather.eventbrite.com.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
EVENING WITH MRS. WOODROW WILSON
UNION GROVE — The History Seekers of the Union Grove Area is offering the free program, "An Evening with Mrs. Woodrow Wilson," from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Union Grove Municipal Building community room, 925 15th Ave.
Attendees will hear Edith Galt Wilson, First Lady of the United States portrayed by Jessica Michna of First Impressions, as she sits alone answering the hundreds of letters of condolence following the death of President Wilson in February of 1924.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4 and 11.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
LEARN ABOUT JAMES DEKOVEN
RACINE — The free program, "James DeKoven Was Not an Orphan," with archivist John Magerus, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 10, at the DeKoven Center Assembly Hall (east building), 600 Caron Butler Drive (formerly 21st Street). It is part of the Second Tuesdays program series.
Magerus will provide an in-depth look into the life story of James DeKoven and the influence of his Middletown, Conn., family. DeKoven was a beloved Episcopal priest, educator and leader of Racine College, which originally occupied the buildings now known as The DeKoven Center.
The event begins with time for coffee and conversation.
For more information and to reserve a spot, call Lee Roberts at 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or send an email to lroberts@dekovencenter.org.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Transformation and Criminal Justice Reform" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Presenter is Carl Fields, community organizer for the Kenosha/Racine Chapter of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing. He will speak about his journey through incarceration and how it led him to community organizing.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES
KENOSHA — These ballroom dance classes will be held at Kemper Center Simmons gym, 6501 Third Ave.:
- "Beginner Ballroom Dance Class," 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10-31. Fee: $75 per couple.
- "Intermediate Ballroom Dance Class," 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 12-April 2. Fee: $75 per couple.
Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty is the instructor.
For more information or to register, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Pottery Workshop-Landscape Wall Tile," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Fee: $30.
- "Linocut," 6-9 p.m. Fridays, March 13 and 20. Fee: $50 and $10 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM EVENTS
KENOSHA — These events will be held at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- "I've Heard of Her: Queen Liliuokalani," noon-1 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Queen Liliuokalani was the last monarch of Hawaii; however, she was in exile for most of her reign. Learn about her life on the islands before she became Queen, how she wrote "Aloha Oe," and why sugar and a U.S. backed coup led to her nation becoming a U.S. territory. Free.
- "The Lincoln Douglas Debates," 1-3 p.m. Mondays, March 9-30. Presented by Abraham Lincoln historian Steven Rogstad. Fee: $60.
- "Second Friday Lecture Series: Michigan's Anishinaabe Sharpshooters," noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 13. Free.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Letterpress Printmaking: Handmade Journal," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Fee: $24.
- "Oneida Beading Workshop: Wild Strawberry," 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Fee: $55 and $25 supply fee.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Timber Wolf Ecology and Management," for ages 12 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Many of Larry’s photographs are used in the presentation to illustrate how wolf sign enables trackers to identify and count wolves in an effort to determine boundaries of pack territories.
- "Tie Your Own Flies," 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 7. Participants will create their own fishing flies. Children must be 10 years old or older and accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. The theme is "Woodpecker Wham." Be prepared to go outdoors. Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Woodpeckers in Winter," 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants will find out how to find and attract woodpeckers. Participants will hike in search of woodpeckers. Bring binoculars.
- Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Participants will discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. Bring binoculars.
Programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5600.