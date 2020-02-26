WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

RACINE — The free program, "James DeKoven Was Not an Orphan," with archivist John Magerus, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 10, at the DeKoven Center Assembly Hall (east building), 600 Caron Butler Drive (formerly 21st Street). It is part of the Second Tuesdays program series.

Magerus will provide an in-depth look into the life story of James DeKoven and the influence of his Middletown, Conn., family. DeKoven was a beloved Episcopal priest, educator and leader of Racine College, which originally occupied the buildings now known as The DeKoven Center.

The event begins with time for coffee and conversation.

For more information and to reserve a spot, call Lee Roberts at 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or send an email to lroberts@dekovencenter.org.

SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.

"Transformation and Criminal Justice Reform" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the Student Center Cinema at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.