COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM
RACINE — "Pro-Kids Family Night Show," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
Tim Hannig will present a program featuring music, magic, comedy and more. He has entertained more than 2.6 million families across the United States, and has also performed at theme parks and the White House.
To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
GREENHOUSE GAS IS TOPIC
CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will present a program on greenhouse gases from from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
Greenhouse gas emissions are talked about in the news, but there's a lot of misleading information. What is a greenhouse gas? Where do they come from? Why are they bad? And where do they go? Presenter is Kayla Matz, a chemistry professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College from Racine. Her passion is for teaching and sharing science with people of all ages and backgrounds, with the goal of making science accessible for everyone.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINAR
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Medicare Advantage insurance seminar including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
PARENTING ADVANCED LEARNERS
BRISTOL — The Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network will present “Parenting Today’s Advanced Learners” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Kenosha County Building, 19600 75th St.
Jackie Drummer, an educational consultant with broad experience with educating gifted children, will share how to navigate the high c’s of giftedness: Cognition, Creativity, Curiosity, Compassion and Confidence. The two-hour program for adults will share ideas on how to develop the whole gifted child, including what families can do to grow good gifted kids.
Register for this event at https://goo.gl/forms/wiD8vIEX6u5pTS7i2.
DROP-IN ART PROGRAM
RACINE — “Hands-On Art at RAM: Merry and Bright,” is scheduled to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project at no charge. For more information, go to www.ramart.org.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops are scheduled to be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Gingerbread House Workshop," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 15. For ages 5 and older with an adult, each pair will receive one house to decorate. Fee: $70.
- "Mommy and Me ARTOGETHER: Ages 2-4," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- “Pottery-Gingerbread House,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Fee: $30.
- “Scent Rendering Fragrance Meets Art,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Fee: $30 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," a two-session class, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4 or 5-6. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 1. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. .
- "Celebrate the Solstice," 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Participants will learn how others have celebrated the return of the sun then hike and do some celebrating of their own. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.