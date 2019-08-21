WUSTUM MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Free Hands-on Art Activity,” 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Free.
- “Clay Date Night,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Fee: $45.
- “Crystal Neubauer: Gallery Talk — Put down your Shield,” 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Fee: $7.
- “Adult Band Ring Workshop,” 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Fee: $44,
- “Adult Stamped Wearable Metals Workshop,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Fee: $36.
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Free.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- “The Painter’s Studio 8-week class,” 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18 (skip Oct. 7). Fee: $150.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
WISCONSIN WATERFOWL IS WORKSHOP TOPIC
KENOSHA — The Center for Sustainable Living is offering a free workshop titled "Wisconsin Waterfowl" from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Gateway Technical College Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Rick Fare of the Hoy Audubon Society will teach attendees how to identify ducks, geese, swans and other waterfowl found in Wisconsin. Their general biology, life cycle and conservation with special emphasis on adaptations for their life in water will be discussed.
To make reservations, contact Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2196.
LEARN HOW TO PREPARE FOR A FUNERAL
RACINE — "The Importance of Preplanning Your Own Funeral" will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Racine Room at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.
The workshop will cover how to plan a funeral and get personal affairs in order. Anne Meredith of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home will explain how funds can be set aside in an irrevocable burial insurance trust. A complimentary planning guide will be available.
There is no fee to attend. Reservations are required by Aug. 29. Send email to carole.albertini@ascension.org or call 262-687-8070.
MENTAL ILLNESS EDUCATION COURSE
RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering Peer-to-Peer, an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28.
The course is designed to encourage growth, healing and recovery among participants. They will learn include how to create a personalized relapse prevention plan, interact with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions and reducing stress, understand the impacts of symptoms on their life and access resources to maintain their journey toward recovery.
There is no fee for the course. Registration ends Aug. 26. Send email to Nicole Smart, nsmart@namiracine.org, or call 262-637-0582.
PUZZLE MAKING WORKSHOP OFFERED
BURLINGTON — A "Brainteaser Puzzle-Making Workshop" for youth ages 7-16 will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 or 28 at Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
Participants will learn how to create their own geometric puzzles, make four different types of brainteaser puzzles to keep, a strategy tip and how to make a “What’s Different” puzzle. They will have the opportunity to try a 100-year-old hidden picture puzzle.
The $30 fee includes materials and a set of puzzles to keep. Call 262-763-3946 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.