DANGERS OF MARIJUANA IS TOPIC
RAYMOND — Kevin Burke, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy, is scheduled to give a free speech on the dangers of marijuana at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St. He'll also address the medical aspects the drug versus the impairing aspect of it.
Burke has been in law enforcement for 20 years and is a standardized field sobriety tests instructor. He was honored as the top drug recognition expert instructor and top Drug Recognition Expert in Wisconsin in 2014 and 2016. He is also believed to be the only officer in the state to attend the Borkenstein Alcohol and Borkenstein Drug course.
GREAT LAKES WATER TENSION
KENOSHA — Award-winning author Peter Annin will present the free lecture, “Great Lakes Water Tension in the 21st Century,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Jockey Room B of the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Last fall, Annin published a major revision of his 2006 award-winning book, "The Great Lakes Water Wars," a book discussing the Great Lakes water tensions in this region and beyond. Annin is the director of the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation at Northland College in Ashland. He previously served as managing director of the University of Notre Dame’s Environmental Change Initiative.
A reception and book signing will follow the lecture. Reservations are requested by noon Tuesday, April 23. Go to www.carthage.edu/event-registration/gunderson-lecture-series.
BEGINNING BIRDING COURSE SET
CALEDONIA — A "Beginning Birding" course is scheduled to be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
The course covers identification tips, morphology and behavior of birds, with a focus on migration. Also covered are binocular basics and recommended birding resources, as well as the best birding spots in Racine and Kenosha.
Rick Fare, an active birdwatcher for more than 35 years, will present the course. He is a lifetime member of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, bluebird trail coordinator for Racine and Kenosha counties, and education chair and past president of the Hoy Audubon Society.
The cost is $5. To register, call 262-681-8527, ext. 2, or email sarah@ecojusticecenter.org.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Beyond College — Planning for Careers and Lives in the 21st Century" is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Lisa Hinkley, Carthage College associate vice president and executive director for career and professional development, is the presenter. Hinkley has worked in career development roles for over 15 years and recently joined Carthage College to expand the career and professional development program for students.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Beginning Conversational French” 6-8 p.m. Mondays, April 15-May 20. Fee: $79.
- “Harp II” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 16-May 21. Fee $79.
- “Russian for Beginners II,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17-May 22. Fee: $79.
- “Excel Basics,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 18-May 9. Fee: $79.
- “Lawn Care 101,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 27. Fee: $29.
- “Tai Chi for Beginners,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 30-June 4. Fee: $59.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
