Workshops & Programs

Class size is four to 10 students to facilitate individualized instruction. Call 262-634-4345 to register or for more information, or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

ZOO OFFERS PRESCHOOL SESSIONS

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering "Lil' Explorers Preschool at the Zoo" for children ages 2-5. Sessions are at 2 p.m. Sundays, and 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Sessions dates and topics are:

Jan. 12-13 — "Sassy Skunks."

Jan. 26-27 — "Goofy Groundhogs."

Feb. 9-10 — "Silly Snakes."

Feb 23-24 — "Busy Bunnies."

Preschoolers will learn about the zoo animals through stories, snacks and a visit with the live animal ambassadors.

The cost is $10 for one adult and child, and $5 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.

RACISM IS FOCUS OF SERIES