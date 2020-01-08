Workshops & Programs

AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE SCHEDULED
BURLINGTON — The "AARP Smart Driver Course" will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees will refresh their driving skills, learn the new rules of the road and research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.
Fees are $20 for AARP members, $25 others. To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events. Payment will be collected the first day of class.
SPECTRUM FINE ARTS CLASSES
RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., is offering these classes for adults and high school students are:
- “Drawing or Painting Class,” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Jan. 15-March 18. Fees: Five weeks, $95; 10 weeks, $175.
- “Beginning Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3-March 3. Students should bring their camera and instruction manual to class. Fee: $95.
- “Discover Majolica” (all-level ceramics class), 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Jan. 18-March 7. Fee: $130 (includes 25 pounds of clay, extra studio time, glazes and firings).
Class size is four to 10 students to facilitate individualized instruction. Call 262-634-4345 to register or for more information, or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
ZOO OFFERS PRESCHOOL SESSIONS
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering "Lil' Explorers Preschool at the Zoo" for children ages 2-5. Sessions are at 2 p.m. Sundays, and 10 or 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Sessions dates and topics are:
- Jan. 12-13 — "Sassy Skunks."
- Jan. 26-27 — "Goofy Groundhogs."
- Feb. 9-10 — "Silly Snakes."
- Feb 23-24 — "Busy Bunnies."
Preschoolers will learn about the zoo animals through stories, snacks and a visit with the live animal ambassadors.
The cost is $10 for one adult and child, and $5 for each additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.
RACISM IS FOCUS OF SERIES
RACINE — Several Racine area organizations are joining together to sponsor a dynamic yearlong series titled “Opening Our Hearts and Minds to Racism.” Faith-based events will be offered to the public that are interactive and multidimensional throughout the series. The goal of the series is to provide opportunities to examine how we think and feel about racism, and lead to transforming individual and systemic approaches to racism.
The free series opens with a "Voices of Justice" presentation by Milton F. Dockery, instructional chairman in the history department at Milwaukee Area Technical College, entitled "Where Do We Go from Here? A Brief History of Racism and Its Impact on American Society." It will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Great Lakes Room at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. A reception and an option to participate in a sacred conversation on racism will follow the event.
Donations will be accepted. For more information on the series, go to the Dominican Center for Justice Resources website, www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr. The website gives access to registration for series events, resources related to racism, social inequity, equity and inclusion and additional offerings in the Racine vicinity related to racism.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21-22. Fee: $55.
- Stained Glass Seminar,” 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Fee: $45; supply fee, $5.
- Screen Printing-3 Day Class,” 6-9 p.m. Jan. 15-17. Fee: $75; supply fee, $15.
- "Linocut," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. Fee: $50; supply fee, $10.
- "Pottery Workshop — Slab Mug and Bowl," 6-9 p.m. Jan. 24. Fee: $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.