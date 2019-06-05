WUSTUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Kids Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, June 14. Art-making, games, scavenger hunts and selfie stations. Fee: $7 (one adult required for every five children).
- "Paint Outdoors: Plein Air in Wustum Gardens," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Fee: $48. Participants will focus on the natural landscape as a subject for location painting.
- "Studio Arts," for ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-21. Enjoy time in the galleries, time outside on the grounds and inside the studios while creating artwork. Fee: $198.
- "Spiral Textured Earrings," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18 and 25. Fee: $65.
- "Needle Felting," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Fee: $35.
- "Band Ring Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
YOUTH TRACTOR AND FARM SAFETY
BURLINGTON — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a "Youth Tractor and Farm Safety" program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-21 at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
This 24-hour program for youth ages 12-16 meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The program includes interactive classroom activities, guest speakers and hands-on driving instruction each day. The program culminates in a final written and driving exam.
The cost is $50. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. Register online at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/tractor-safety/.
INTRO TO KAYAKING
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering "Intro to Kayaking" for ages 15 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29.
Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors and following ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation, with a focus on safety and responsible paddling.
The cost is $30. To register, call 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 and 19.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
JUNETEENTH DAY WORKSHOPS SET
RACINE — These free workshops will be held in conjunction with Juneteenth Day on Saturday, June 15, at the at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- "Success Uncensored: How to Achieve Success in Your Mind, Body, and Soul," 11 a.m.-noon. Keita Joy, life coach, author and motivational speaker, will present a growth and mindset health clinic on living a successful and fulfilling life. Joy is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and author of “Fabulous & Faithful” and “100 Ways to Stay Married.” Advance registration is required by calling 262-636-9235.
- "Making Wise Choices," a workshop for teens, will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The free workshop will be held during the annual Juneteenth Day Celebration. Participants will receive a sport-pack (while supplies last), along with a chance to win prizes and gift cards. Presented by the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM
RACINE — The following community interest program will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "A Fresh Inc Festival Performance," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 14. Fresh Inc is a one-of-a-kind chamber music festival that redefines the training process for emerging musicians. Festival participants perform with Fifth House Ensemble members at venues in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Chicago showcasing the various potential habitats for musicians and composers to ply their craft. This performance will feature world premieres from festival participants.
Doors open at 6 p.m. To register, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
POTTERY WORKSHOP OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a "Tic-Tac-Toe Pottery" workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Participants can create their own personalized tic-tac-toe board game out of clay. The cost is $30 (includes clay).
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
Dr. Krishna Sanka, ophthalmologist at Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha, will speak on "Diseases of the Eye" including cataract and glaucoma treatments at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.