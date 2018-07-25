WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Life Drawing Day Studio," 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Aug. 6-27. Fee: $77.
- "Silk Scarf Painting," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Fee: $77.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
THE BASIC ON BIRDS
KENOSHA — The Center for Sustainable Living at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., is offering the free workshop, "The Basic on Birds," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 1 or 29.
Rick Fare, a local birding expert with the Hoy Audubon Society, will talk about bird identification techniques, binocular basics and bird behavior.
Reservations are required by calling Kallie Johnson at 262-564-2196 or email johnsonka@gtc.edu.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Friday Funday, 6:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 3-31. Drop in for a flurry of fun games and crafts. Program is weather dependent and best for ages 5 and older. Meet at the Beach.
- How to Stay Found, 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Learn to read a map and use a compass, then head outside to practice new skills by playing compass games. Best for ages 8 and older.
- Family Bike Ride, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Evening ride. Attendees should bring a bike, helmet, water and insect repellent. Meet at Visitor Center.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. Participants ages 12 and older will pick up litter from the highway that runs through the park.
- Knee-high Naturalist, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Hands-on program for children ages 3-5. This month's theme: "Discover Insect Hoppers." Call 262-878-5601 to register or to cancel.
- Peace Poles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 11. All ages may help decorate peace poles for the Nature Explore Classroom. The fee is $15.
- Cast Iron Cooking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Drop-in demonstration to discover tips for cast iron cooking and care, and to sample treats. Meet at shelter No. 1.
- Primitive Weapons, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Join re-enactors Les and Edna Lowe to learn about knife and tomahawk throwing, then try this ancient art. For ages 12 and older with an adult. Meet at shelter no. 2.
- Creatures of the Night, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Discover what really does go “bump” in the night on this interactive, guided hike. Meet at the amphitheater.
- Champion Tree Tour, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 Did you know the park has a VIT (Very Important Tree)? Come discover a very important tree at the park's special story.
- Wisconsin Bats, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Join Cathy Mossman from UW-Parkside as she shares information about Wisconsin bats. Then, hike and search for bats using electronic monitors.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $3 and $13 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5600, unless otherwise listed.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Watermedia Demo and Lecture," 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 4. Free.
- "Art Blast: Session 2," 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 6-9. Fee: $60.
- "Pottery Workshop: Animal Plates," 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6. Fee: $30.
- "Potter's Wheel: Beyond the Basics," 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 7. Fee: $85.
- "Basic Soap Making Class," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
