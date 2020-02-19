Workshops & Programs

DIVERSITY AWARENESS IS TOPIC
BURLINGTON — Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, will host the free program, “Diversity Awareness: An Evening of Understanding through Story,” from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the school commons and auditorium.
Students and adults will share their stories around diversity and interactions in the local community that singled out their race. Participants will engage in an activity to discuss social and political events through the lens of diversity. There will also be performances by Midwest Dancers, and the Burlington High School choir and student dancers.
The intent of the evening is to create awareness around how people in the community have been targeted because of their race.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS IS TOPIC
STURTEVANT — "Racine County Public/Private Partnership For Emergency Preparedness" will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Attendees will learn about severe weather and its impacts on southeastern Wisconsin, along with tools and resources to be better prepared. What is expected this spring for temperature, precipitation and hydrology will be discussed.
The guest speaker will be Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan office. His role is to be the liaison to any partners that make decisions upon hazardous weather or use NWS information, such as emergency managers, television meteorologists, public works agencies and school district superintendents.
There is no cost to attend. Register online at 2020pppsevereweather.eventbrite.com.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4 and 11.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
LEARN ABOUT IMPORTANCE OF BEES
KENOSHA — The free workshop, “The Buzz on Bees,” will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Center for Sustainable Living at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.
Last year, beekeepers in the United States lost more than 40% of their honeybees — the largest reported losses. Beekeeping and the importance of honeybees in pollination will be discussed, as well as how everyone can help support honeybees and other pollinators even if they aren’t beekeepers.
Reservations are requested by contacting Amber Stoian at stoiana@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2946.
SPRING INTO GARDENING SESSION
UNION GROVE — The annual Spring into Gardening session will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The day will commence with a keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, native plant ecologist with the Prairie Nursery Inc. Throughout the day, there will be 15 sessions related to plants, gardens and landscapes, with attendees selecting three of his or her choice. The lineup of speakers includes local plant experts, University of Wisconsin specialists and master gardeners. Local vendors will sell homemade garden-related goods.
The $45 fee includes lunch. Registration is open through Feb. 24. The event brochure and information on registration can be found at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu or call the Extension Kenosha County office at 262-857-1945.
MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops and events will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Favorite Adult and Me: Frida Kahlo Inspired Portraits," 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, March 3. Fee: $10 (one adult and child age 3-5). Each additional child is $4.
- "Fused Glass Workshop: Wine Bottle Wrap," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Fee: $30 plus at $25 supply fee.
- "Beginners Potawatomi Language Class," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Fee: $20.
- "Basket Workshop: Sloped Braided Market Basket," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Fee: $40 plus a $22 supply fee.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
ART WORKSHOPS OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Biggie Smalls Wheel Class," for ages 9 and older, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Fee: $35 a pair. A pair will work together on the potter's wheel.
- "Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3-4. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Timber Wolf Ecology and Management," for ages 12 and older, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Many of Larry’s photographs are used in the presentation to illustrate how wolf sign enables trackers to identify and count wolves in an effort to determine boundaries of pack territories.
- "Tie Your Own Flies," 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 7. Participants will create their own fishing flies. Children must be 10 years old or older and accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. The theme is "Woodpecker Wham." Be prepared to go outdoors. Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Woodpeckers in Winter," 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants will find out how to find and attract woodpeckers. Participants will hike in search of woodpeckers. Bring binoculars.
- Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Participants will discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. Bring binoculars.
Programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5600.