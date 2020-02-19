Workshops & Programs

KENOSHA — The free workshop, “The Buzz on Bees,” will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Center for Sustainable Living at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave.

Last year, beekeepers in the United States lost more than 40% of their honeybees — the largest reported losses. Beekeeping and the importance of honeybees in pollination will be discussed, as well as how everyone can help support honeybees and other pollinators even if they aren’t beekeepers.

Reservations are requested by contacting Amber Stoian at stoiana@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2946.

SPRING INTO GARDENING SESSION

UNION GROVE — The annual Spring into Gardening session will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.