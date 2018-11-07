WUSTUM MUSEUM OFFERS ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Mommy and Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30. For ages 2-4 with a parent, program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6; each additional child is $3.
- "Silk Scarf Painting," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Fee: $62.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINARS
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Medicare Advantage insurance seminar including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
LEARN ABOUT PATENTS
BURLINGTON — A program on patents for ages 6 to adult begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
The program includes patented inventions from three different centuries, a collection of patented items from the late 1800s to present time, a 111-year-old English Patent Book, and a meet and greet session with a U.S. patent holder. More than 20 patented items from different inventors are displayed for hands-on examination. Patent holders who bring a copy of their patent papers will receive a gizzmo toy.
Admission is $9. For more information, call 262 763-3946.
ART CLASSES SCHEDULED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Color & Fragrance Advanced Soap Making Class," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
- "Painting: Beginners and Beyond," 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 20. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
