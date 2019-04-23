WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Open Studio Clay," 10 a.m-4 p.m Saturdays, May 4-18. Fee: $25 per six-hour session; $18 per three-hour session.
- "Clay Date Night," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Fee: $45.
- "Silk Scarf Painting — Mother’s Day!," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Fee: $77, special Mother’s day price per couple: $132.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Fee: $88.
Children's classes
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
LEARN HOW TO GROW, USE HERBS
CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering the class, "Growing & Using Herbs, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11. Participants will learn about herbs, their uses, tips for growing, and how to harvest and preserve them. The fee is $5.
To register, contact Sarah Ronnevik via email at sarah@ecojusticecenter.org or call 262-681-8527, ext. 2.
YOUTH THEATER CLASSES OFFERED
RACINE — Children ages 3 to 18 have the chance to fill their summer with theater with classes offered by Racine Children’s Theatre June through August at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Participants will have the opportunity to sharpen their acting, singing and dancing skills in sessions taught by instructors trained in all aspects of theater.
Classes are:
- "Broadway Bound" — Junior Session, ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-noon June 10-14. Senior Session, ages 9-14, 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Students will learn singing, dancing and acting performance techniques used in musical theater. The class concludes with an excerpt from a Broadway musical. Fee: $125.
- "Creative Kids, for ages 3-4, 4:15-5 p.m. June 11-July 16. This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through rhythm and expression. Fee: $55.
- "Incredible Improv" — Junior Session, ages 8-12, 1-4 p.m. June 24-28. Senior Session, ages 13-15, 1-4 p.m. July 15-19. Students will explore creativity and build confidence through games and exercises as they create characters and scenes on the spot. Fee: $125.
- "Kid’s Kamp," ages 6-9, 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday, June 17-27. Participants learn acting, vocal and dance techniques; play theater games; and join in with costume crafts. They will then perform a mini-musical. Fee: $185.
- "Creative Kid Adventures," for 5-year-olds. Session 1, "The Jungle Book," 2-3:30 p.m. July 1. Session 2, "Fairy Tale Magic," 2-3:30 p.m. July 8-10. Fee: $50 for one session or $95 for two sessions.
- "Act Up!," for ages 13-18, 9 a.m.-noon July 8-12. Students explore movement, vocalization, character development, improvisation and ensemble-building to create characters and stage presence. Fee: $125
- "Fairy Tale Players," ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-noon July 15-19. Participants learn basic theater skills through rehearsing and performing a familiar fairy tale. Fee: $125.
- "Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr." Youth ages 10-17 prepare the core performance over four weeks as part of the Racine Children’s Theatre. Performers ages 6-9 can join the Kid’s Company for two weeks of preparation before joining in the final performances together. Sessions are: Racine Children’s Theatre, ages 10-17, 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-Aug. 16, fee $225. Young performers will audition for, rehearse, and perform two public performances of "Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr." Actors will be directed by professional educators and directors and practice the skills necessary to take center stage as a musical theater performer. Kid's Company, ages 6-9, noon-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 5-16, fee $100. A shorter rehearsal process and participation in the staged production.
- "Never Fear, It’s Shakespeare," for ages 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon July 29-Aug. 2. The work of William Shakespeare comes alive for youth. They will explore the poetry and characters of Shakespeare’s world. Fee: $125.
- "Play in Day," ages 10-14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 19-24. In this workshop, students have 24 hours over the course of a week to write, produce and perform an original play. Fee: $185.
For more information or to register, go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $3. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
BOTTLE/VASE POTTERY WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a "Bottle/Vase Pottery Workshop" from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 6-7. The cost is $55. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRISTOL — These programs will be held at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Peace Poles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4. Visitor will help decorate the peace poles to be placed in the Nature Explore Classroom gardens. For $15, participants can make their own to take home.
- Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Participants can help Bong compete with other SE Wisconsin teams to pull the most garlic mustard and raise the most funds. Participants will be assigned to a team or can bring their own group.
- Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9. "Wiggly Worms" is the topic. Registration is required.
- Bullet Journals, for ages 12 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Participants can learn the basics of bullet journaling and will be provided with a notebook and supplies to personalize their journal.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Ages 12 and older can help clean up the highway in front of the park. Materials are provided.
- Bird Migration Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants can bring their binoculars and look and listen for newly-arrived birds. Meet at the Vista Picnic Area.
- Bringing in Spring, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Join flower maven Stephanie McCready to finish a rustic box then fill it with succulents and flowers for a spring arrangement. Participants will go outside to forage for some design elements. Fee: $30. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
