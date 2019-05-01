WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Drop-In for Art, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Free for ages 4 and older with an adult. Children will spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
CANCER AWARENESS PROGRAM FOR WOMEN
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Jane Cremer Foundation will offer a free educational program for women titled “Diet, Nutrition, Cancer and You” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The importance of diet, nutrition and cancer will be covered. Beth Kielas, dietitian specialist-oncology, Nutrition Services at Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Liz Cuhac, registered dietitian with Aurora Cancer, will address these and other questions:
- “Are there foods that reduce or increase my risk of cancer?”
- “Does what I eat affect how I feel during treatment?”
- “What specific nutrients do I need during treatment?”
- “How does sugar affect cancer?”
Registration is required. Go to JaneCremerFoundation.org or call 262-237-0619.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM SET
RACINE — "Montee Ball — Dealing with Addiction," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
Montee Ball, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, will give a candid view of his personal struggles with alcohol and mental illness. Ball started drinking heavily in college, and his anxiety and depression kicked in as well. He told himself over and over, “This is not going to affect me on the field” — until, while playing in the NFL just a couple years later, it did.
Ball's story and message is appropriate for young teens, adults and people struggling with or those supporting others with mental illness or addiction problems.
To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
LECTURE FOCUSES ON STUDENT RESEARCH
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"UW Parkside Students' Research Reports" will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. UW-Parkside students have the opportunity to do real research work with their professors in fields of study that range from physical sciences to the humanities. They will discuss their projects.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
PIUS IX CLASHES WITH MODERNITY
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Religious Issues Forum series will continue at noon Monday, May 6, in Greenquist L101 at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Laura Gellott, UW-Parkside professor emerita of history, will speak on “Pius IX: The Catholic Church’s Clash with Modernity.” Pius IX is best known for convening the First Vatican Council and for his famous “Syllabus of Errors.”
There is no admission fee. No parking citations are given during forum hours.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRISTOL — These programs will be held at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Peace Poles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4. Visitor will help decorate the peace poles to be placed in the Nature Explore Classroom gardens. For $15, participants can make their own to take home.
- Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Participants can help Bong compete with other SE Wisconsin teams to pull the most garlic mustard and raise the most funds. Participants will be assigned to a team or can bring their own group.
- Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9. "Wiggly Worms" is the topic. Registration is required.
- Bullet Journals, for ages 12 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Participants can learn the basics of bullet journaling and will be provided with a notebook and supplies to personalize their journal.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Ages 12 andolder can help clean up the highway in front of the park. Materials are provided.
- Bird Migration Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants can bring their binoculars and look and listen for newly-arrived birds. Meet at the Vista Picnic Area.
- Bringing in Spring, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Join flower maven Stephanie McCready to finish a rustic box then fill it with succulents and flowers for a spring arrangement. Participants will go outside to forage for some design elements. Fee: $30. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
