Workshops & Programs

WUSTUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Free Hands-on Art Activity,” 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
- “Quilled Paper Ornaments Class: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Fee: $35.
- “Adult Fused Loop Earrings Workshop:”10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Fee: $65.
- “Try it Thursdays! Paper Holly and Berries,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Fee: $35.
- “Clay Date Night,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Fee: $45.
- “Paper Holly, Berries, and Pine Sprigs Class: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Fee: $70.
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
- “Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
RIVER BEND PLANS EVENTS
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these events:
- Thanksgiving Break Nature Camp, for children ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Activities include campfires, nature explorations, hiking and archery. The cost is $35.
- “Gifts of Nature,” for ages 7 and older, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 14.Participants will make gifts using materials found in nature using a variety of mediums. The $40 fee includes materials. Early registration is encouraged.
To make a reservation, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
HOLIDAY WORKSHOPS SET
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- “Candy House” family workshop, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The cost is $20 for the first adult. Each registrant can sign up an additional four people for $5 each. One adult must register for every three children.
- "Holiday Outdoor Planter," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. The cost is $25 plus a $20 supply fee.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINAR
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free “Medicare Advantage Insurance Seminar,” including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage plans available to Racine County residents, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT E-BIKES
RACINE — Trek Bicycle Store, 5509 Durand Ave., is offering the free class, "Everything You Need to Know About E-Bikes," from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
E-bikes are one of the fastest growing technologies in the bicycling industry and are one of the tools used in many smart cities to better leverage the bicycle infrastructure for commuting, transportation and recreation.
Two guest experts will provide a comprehensive presentation about how e-bikes work while riding them, what technical specifications matter, and how they might affect which trails they can be taken on.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Biggie Smalls Wheel Class," for ages 9 to adult, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Participants will work together on the potter's wheel in this introductory class. Each will have their own wheel but will work side by side as they learn how to wedge, center and create a simple vessel. The fee is $35 per couple.
- "Youth Pottery Workshop," for ages 9 and older, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Participants will learn the basics of throwing on a potter's wheel in this exploratory workshop. The fee is $25.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Learn to Rabbit Hunt," for adults with limited or no experience, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Participants will learn the basics of rabbit hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, send email to Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.
- "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. Registration is required.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information or to register, call Bong at 262-878-5601.