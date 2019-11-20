Workshops & Programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.

WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED

CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT E-BIKES

RACINE — Trek Bicycle Store, 5509 Durand Ave., is offering the free class, "Everything You Need to Know About E-Bikes," from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

E-bikes are one of the fastest growing technologies in the bicycling industry and are one of the tools used in many smart cities to better leverage the bicycle infrastructure for commuting, transportation and recreation.

Two guest experts will provide a comprehensive presentation about how e-bikes work while riding them, what technical specifications matter, and how they might affect which trails they can be taken on.