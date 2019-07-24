COOKING CLASS FUNDRAISER
RACINE — Bethany Apartments will sponsor "Herb Garden Gourmet," a cooking class fundraiser, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Michael's Church, 4701 Erie St.
Participants observe the food being prepared, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes. The menu is tomato bruschetta, rosemary pork loin with thyme gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with chives and warm peaches-n-basil over ice cream.
The cost is $30, payable by Aug. 17. Register online at https://bethanyapartments.org/herb-garden-gourmet or print the registration form and send with check payable to Bethany Apartments to Bethany Apartments, Cooking Class, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Note on the check that it is for the cooking class. Call 262-633-9446 for more information.
Bethany Apartments offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Tie Dye Bandanas," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday Aug. 3 Participants can create their own tie dye bandana using natural dyes. Fee: $2 per bandana. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- "Insect Safari," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Participants can capture, identify and release the park’s insects.
- "Animal Detectives," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Participants will hike in search of tracks and signs to uncover the secret lives of animals.
- "Horsing Around," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Attendees will meet the horses of Diettrich Farm and learn tips of horse ownership and care. Meet at Shelter No. 4.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Help pick up litter from the highway that runs through the park. Participants must be ages 12 or older.
- "Scales and Slime," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can search for scaly and slimy creatures. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Build a Rocket," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can join the Whoosh Rocket Club members to build their own model rocket. Fee: $20 per rocket. Advance registration is required.
- "Wetlands and Wildlife," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Join Tracy Hames, Wisconsin Wetlands Association (WWA) executive director, for conversation and a presentation featuring the photographs of photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson for the WWA Golden Anniversary celebration. Raffle tickets for a print of choice will be sold. WWA will pay for a daily park sticker for attendees who do not have an annual one. There will be an off-property tour the next day.
- "Whoosh Rocket Launch," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Rocket launch for those who built a rocket on Aug. 17. Those who did not build a rocket can observe. Meet at Parking Lot JJ on the runway. Program is weather dependent.
- "Self-Defense Basics," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. All ages can learn self-defense basics with personal trainer and Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor Tim Martin.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $7 a day or $25 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
WUSTUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Life Drawing," 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Aug. 5-26. Investigate the human body form through the observation of nude models. Artists can learn composition, drawing techniques and the characteristics of light and proportion. Parental permission required for ages 16-18. Fee: $77.
- "Silk Scarf Painting," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Participants can learn basic dye application techniques including resist, salt application and tie-dye to create two or three wearable art pieces. Fee: $77.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
AUTHOR VISIT PLANNED
KENOSHA — Hospice Alliance will host author Kimberly Paul in a free community presentation titled "No Matter What, A Movement Starts with an Empowered Community" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Women's Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave.
As part of her Live Well Die Well tour, Paul discusses her book, "Bridging the Gap — Life Lessons of the Dying" and her observations and experiences through her nearly 20 years in hospice care.
The presentation is for anyone interested in learning more about adding life to days especially when facing end-of-life.
