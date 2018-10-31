MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINARS
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Medicare Advantage insurance seminar including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 or 26 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
EASTLAND DISASTER IS PROGRAM TOPIC
RACINE — The Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society will hold an education night on the 1915 Eastland disaster from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, upstairs at Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St.
Todd Gordon, a historian from the Port Washington Historical Society, will present the program. The Eastland remains as the largest loss if life from any shipwreck on the Great Lakes. It sunk in 1915 with the loss of 844 lives.
The fee is $5.
GREAT LAKES IS LECTURE TOPIC
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
“The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative” is the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
John Dickert, president and CEO of Cities Initiative and former Racine mayor, is the presenter. He works with more than 130 U.S. and Canadian mayors from across the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Basin to advance the protection and restoration of these resources. The Cities Initiative leads many efforts aimed at becoming a more sustainable region by integrating the environmental, economic and social activities to improve the quality of life and well-being of its people.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/all.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Macro and Light Painting,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 8. Fee: $39.
- “Lens Workshop,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 14. Fee: $39.
- “Using Your Camera Flash,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 15. Fee: $39.
- “Composition: The Art of Better Photos,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 6. Fee: $59.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
PHYSICIAN ASSISTED DYING IS TOPIC
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Religious Issues Forum series will continue at noon Monday, Nov. 5, in Molinaro 105 at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Dr. Mary Homan of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Wayne G. Johnson, UW-Parkside professor emeritus of philosophy, will review physician assisted dying, sometimes referred to as physician assisted suicide. Homan has special interest and training in medical ethics. The forum will not be considered a debate. Questions will be welcome.
There is no admission fee. No parking citations are given during forum hours. The most convenient parking may be in the Tallent Hall lot east of Wood Road and take the shuttle to campus.
WINTER BIRDS IS TOPIC
CALEDONIA — A program titled "Winter Birds" will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.
Rick Fare, an area birder, will identify the many species of birds that can survive our Wisconsin winters and how to attract them to your yard. Hear about the physiological and behavioral adaptions birds have evolved to cope with harsh winter conditions.
The cost is $5. Register at ecojusticecenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.