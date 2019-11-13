WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

RIVER BEND PLANS EVENTS
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these events:
- Thanksgiving Break Nature Camp, for children ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Activities include campfires, nature explorations, hiking and archery. The cost is $35.
- "Gifts of Nature," for ages 7 and older, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 14.Participants will make gifts using materials found in nature using a variety of mediums. The $40 fee includes materials. Early registration is encouraged.
To make a reservation, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
CANDY HOUSE FAMILY WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — A “Candy House” family workshop will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
The cost is $20 for the first adult. Each registrant can sign up an additional four people for $5 each. One adult must register for every three children. To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINAR
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free "Medicare Advantage Insurance Seminar," including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage plans available to Racine County residents, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
FREE DROP-IN SEWING CLASSES OFFERED
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering free weekly drop-in sewing classes for youth and adults at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Classes are:
- “All About Sewing” is a program for youth that teaches basic sewing skills. It is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
- “Sewing Social” is for adults who want to learn, improve or share sewing skills in a social setting. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
Materials are provided. Instructor is Carmen Deen who has many years of experience in the garment industry. Call 262-636-9131 for more information.
CLIMATE CRISIS IS TOPIC
MOUNT PLEASANT — Greening Greater Racine will present the free environment program, "Climate Crisis: Science, Consequences, Solutions," from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
Attendees can learn what has led to the rise in global temperatures, the effects of climate change, projections from climate scientists and solutions that can help save the planet.
Speakers are Bob Lindmeier, chief meteorologist at WKOW-TV, Madison; Cara Pratt, City of Racine sustainability and conservation coordinator, and Tom Rutkowski, chair, Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club.
A question and answer session will be held. Attendees will receive free seedling trees.