ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM MUSEUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Try it Thursdays One Night Workshop,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Bring a beverage and snacks and work on an art project. Fee: $28.
- "Mindfulness in Art Making," 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Fee: $35.
- "Cupid's Arrow — Ages 7-13," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Fee: $35.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
CIVIL WAR MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These workshops and programs will be offered at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.:
- "Pottery for Kids," 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. One adult required to accompany every one to two children. Fee: $30 per child. Register by Jan. 20.
- "Sensory Explorers," 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Children ages 3-4 will investigate the world around them through experiments, art projects, songs and participatory play. One adult required to accompany every one to two children. Fee: $25 per child. Register by Jan. 25.
To register, call 262-653-4141 or go to www.TheCivilWarMuseum.org.
NEEDLE FELTING, CLAY CLASSES SET
CALEDONIA — These classes will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road:
- "Needle Felting," 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Using an assortment of alpaca and wool fibers, participants will create two needle felted pieces: heart, bunny or penguin. The $30 fee includes materials and lunch. Register by Jan. 22. Some scholarships are available.
- "Contemplation with Clay," 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 30. The first session will be spent in contemplative time creating a slab pot. The second session will include more contemplative time as well as discussion about the transformation that has taken place with the glazed and fired pots. Soup and bread will be provided at each session. No pottery experience is necessary. The fee is $25; some scholarships are available.
To register for a class, call 262-681-8527 or go to www.ecojusticecenter.org.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Public Education: Makers Night," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Create a screen-printed tote bag and carve a linocut stamp while sampling some Public Craft Brewing Co. beer. Fee: $30. Register by Jan. 20.
- "How to Draw Cartoons," for ages 10 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Fee: $15. Register by Jan. 20.
- "Wall Pocket Vase," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Fee: $30 plus a $25 supply fee. Register by Jan. 25.
To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
UW-EXTENSION OFFERS COURSES
The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering these courses:
- "Emotion Coaching Workshop," 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Parents and guardians of young children will learn methods to help children identify their strong feelings and problem solve. Free. To register, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
- "2019 Landscape & Grounds Maintenance Short Course" for green industry professionals, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Suite 2, Bristol. The fee is $55. Registration is open through Jan. 23.
- "Spring into Gardening 2019," Saturday, March 9, Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more. The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22.
For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — These art classes will be offered at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road:
- “Scent Rendering Fragrance Meets Art,” 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Fee: $30 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Watercolor Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27. Fee: $75.
- “Introduction to Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 4-5. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Animal Tracks and Signs," 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 2. Participants will search for animal tracks and other signs to discover which animals are active and what they’ve been doing to survive. Free.
- "Go Cross-country Skiing," 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 9 and 16. Participants should bring your skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Registration is required. Program is weather dependent. Free.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. The topic is "Animal Families." Be prepared to go outside. Registration is required. Free.
- "Cold Winter Camping & Winter Bonfire," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Discover how to camp in the cold weather months. From 4-5 p.m., learn techniques to enjoy snowy overnights, then stay for or just come for a warm winter bonfire with cocoa and marshmallows from 5-6:30 p.m. Camping demo is for ages 12 and older but all ages are welcome to the bonfire. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared for winter weather. Free.
- "Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 23. Make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim. Learn the techniques of growing drying and preparing gourds for use. Fee: $25. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
