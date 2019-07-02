WUSTUM MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Art Challenge," for ages 7-13, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Fee: $127.
- "Potter's Wheel & Sculptural Ceramics," for ages 10-16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Fee: $127.
- "Queens & Kings & Royal Things," for ages 4-6, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Fee: $127.
- "Taste of Enamels," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
RIVER BEND OFFERS CAMPS, CLASSES
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay is offering these events:
- Youth Canoe Camp, 1:30-4 p.m. July 29-Aug. 1, and Youth Kayak Camp, 1:30-4 p.m. July 22-25 or Aug. 12-15. Students ages 10-15 are taught how to safely and effectively maneuver a canoe or kayak on flat water. They will learn paddling skills including basic strokes and safety instruction. The camp will be led by a certified American Canoe Association instructor. Fee: $60 non-members.
- "Intro to Canoeing," 9 a.m.-noon July 27 or Aug. 24, and "Intro to Kayaking," 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 or Sept. 7. Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors and following ACA guidelines, participants ages 15 and older will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation with a focus on safety and responsible paddling. Fee: $30.
- "Intro to Archery," for ages 7 and older, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, or 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Participants will learn safety and basic shooting techniques. Fee: $25, or $10 for those who have taken the class and are returning to shoot.
- "Tiny Tots," 9-10:30 a.m. July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 or Oct. 22. Naturalist program for ages 2-4, accompanied by an adult. Part of the program is outside. Fee: $15.
To register for an event or for more information, call 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
CERAMIC SCREEN PRINTING WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, will offer a "Ceramic Screen Printing" workshop from 6-9 p.m. Mondays, July 15-29. The fee is $75, plus a $20 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
ZOMBIE SURVIVAL CAMP
KENOSHA — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., will host a "Zombie Survival" camp from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19. Participants ages 11-16 can learn about basic survival skills, go on supply runs, learn about brains and test their luck in a zombie survival game. The cost is $30. To register, go to http://bit.ly/19KPMCampZombie1116.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Butterflies of the Park," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Capture, identify and release some of the park’s flying jewels. Discover which butterflies call the park home.
- "Going Batty," 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Drop in before 8:15 p.m. to investigate bat adaptations, survival and importance. Meet at the amphitheater (Visitor Center in case of bad weather).
- Adopt a Highway, for ages 12 and older, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Pick up litter on the highway that runs through the park.
- "Knee-High Naturalist," for ages 3-5 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday July 11. Participants will search the park for Flutterbys. Registration is required.
- "Kindness Rocks," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Participants will make their own kindness rocks. Meet at Shelter No. 1 (Visitor Center in bad weather).
- Moonlight Paddle, for ages 21 and older, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Participants can bring their own canoe, kayak or SUP to an almost-full moon paddle on Wolf Lake with a naturalist. There will be a fire, beverages and snacks after the paddle. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. The fee is $10. Registration is required. Meet at shelter No.3 at the beach (program is weather dependent).
- "Remote Control Flying," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Participants will learn about the gear, techniques and laws of remote control flying. Be prepared to drive to the Special Uses Zone; weather permitting there will be a demonstration.
- "Mammals of Southeastern Wisconsin," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Examine furs, skulls, prints and photos to discover what makes mammals special and which live in the park.
- "Nature Painting," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Participants will experiment with natural paintbrushes and “paint” while using nature as inspiration. Meet at shelter No.1 (Visitor Center in bad weather).
- Dragons & Damsels, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Visit habitats to catch and release dragonflies and damselflies.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
