MENTAL ILLNESS EDUCATION COURSE
RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering Peer-to-Peer, an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9, Oct. 28.
The course is designed to encourage growth, healing and recovery among participants. They will learn include how to create a personalized relapse prevention plan, interact with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions and reducing stress, understand the impacts of symptoms on their life and access resources to maintain their journey toward recovery.
There is no fee for the course. Registration ends Aug. 26. Send email to Nicole Smart, nsmart@namiracine.org, or call 262-637-0582.
LOOP EARRINGS WORKSHOP SET
RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will offer a "Fused Silver Loop Earrings" workshop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The class fee is $72 plus a $12 supply fee.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
MARY TODD LINCOLN PORTRAYAL
RACINE — The DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., will be presenting a Second Tuesdays series performance from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13. The event will feature a portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.
The First Lady will be portrayed by Jessica Michna, whose portrayals of notable women of history have earned her the Presidential Service Center's Distinguished Service Award. Michna, of Caledonia, is widely known for her riveting portrayals of everyone from Eleanor Roosevelt to Helen Keller. She has entertained groups throughout the U.S. ranging in age from young children to senior citizens.
Her Second Tuesday presentation is titled "Preserve the Union" and will include information about Mary Todd Lincoln's visit to Racine and her connection with the DeKoven Center.
Second Tuesday programs are held in Taylor Hall and run from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of specific months. Each session begins with time for coffee and conversation at 10 a.m., followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, go to www.dekovencenter.org/new-events or call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
John Hembrook, creakter of "The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee" cartoon, will speak on "Political Cartoons and Cartooning" at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
TURTLE WORKSHOP OFFERED
RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., is hosting a workshop on turtles of the Root River from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The workshop will be led by REC employees and will feature a visit from Aszya Summers, Racine Zoo conservation education manager, and their turtles. This workshop also features a canoe/kayak trip to look for turtles living on the Root River.
The turtle workshop is a part of the Root River Voyagers Series. The Root River Voyager Series environmental education workshops for youth ages 9 and older runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 3-24. Registration is a one-time $10 fee. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/REC.
KENOSHA MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Fused Glass Sun Catcher," 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Fee: $25 plus $25 supply fee.
- "Intro to Blacksmithing: Candle Holder," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Fee: $60 plus $15 supply fee.
- "Woven Indian Corn Workshop," 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Fee: $41 plus $14 supply fee.
To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
LEMONS STREET CLASSES
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Linocut," 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 12 and 19. Fee: $50 plus $20 supply fee.
- "Hand-Building Basics," 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15-29. Fee: $75.
- "Bound Together," 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Fee: $35 plus $10 supply fee.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Fee: $45 plus $5 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Tie Dye Bandanas," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 3 Participants can create their own tie dye bandana using natural dyes. Fee: $2 per bandana. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- "Insect Safari," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Participants can capture, identify and release the park’s insects.
- "Animal Detectives," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Participants will hike in search of tracks and signs to uncover the secret lives of animals.
- "Horsing Around," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Attendees will meet the horses of Diettrich Farm and learn tips of horse ownership and care. Meet at Shelter No. 4.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Help pick up litter from the highway that runs through the park. Participants must be ages 12 or older.
- "Scales and Slime," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can search for scaly and slimy creatures. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Build a Rocket," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can join the Whoosh Rocket Club members to build their own model rocket. Fee: $20 per rocket. Advance registration is required.
- "Wetlands and Wildlife," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Join Tracy Hames, Wisconsin Wetlands Association (WWA) executive director, for conversation and a presentation featuring the photographs of photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson for the WWA Golden Anniversary celebration. Raffle tickets for a print of choice will be sold. WWA will pay for a daily park sticker for attendees who do not have an annual one. There will be an off-property tour the next day.
- "Whoosh Rocket Launch," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Rocket launch for those who built a rocket on Aug. 17. Those who did not build a rocket can observe. Meet at Parking Lot JJ on the runway. Program is weather dependent.
- "Self-Defense Basics," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. All ages can learn self-defense basics with personal trainer and Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor Tim Martin.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $7 a day or $25 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
