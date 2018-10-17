POSITIVE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP SET
RACINE — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering a free “Positive Solutions” workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 5-Dec. 10, at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
Parents/guardians should plan to attend each of the six workshops to learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child. A meal and childcare are provided.
To register or for more information, contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — Restoring Our Polluted Lake Michigan Watersheds,” a free community interest program, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
The discussion will focus on restoration of Lake Michigan rivers. Dave Giordano, executive director of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, will provide an overview of the watersheds and their collaborative restoration efforts with other community collaborators. Learn about the issues, solutions and restoration work that has occurred and is planned in the Root-Pike basin.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
TRASH INTO TREASURE USING COMPOST
CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering the class, “Trash into Treasure: Making & Using Compost,” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
It is a thorough, hands-on class about composting that will address how to build healthy compost, troubleshooting and using compost. Participants will take a close look at how the center composts food scraps and animal manure. Master composter Susan Obry will lead the class.
The fee is $5. Call Sarah Ronnevik at 262-681-8527, ext. 2, to register.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
“Glazed Ceramic Bowls or Plates,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 27. For ages 15 and older. Presented by Jose Palomo from Picasso Vino. Three sizes to choose from: Small (cereal bowl), $30; medium (side dish serving), $35, or large (main dish serving), $40. Indicate size when registering. Projects need to be picked up at a later date.
“Swans of Wisconsin,” 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn about the successful reintroduction of the trumpeter swan. Discover identification and viewing tips.
“Knee-high Naturalist,” for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. The theme is “Turkey Tales.” Be prepared to go outside. Registration is required.
“Search for Short-eared Owls,” 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Discover how this grassland predator adapts.
“Corn Husk Art,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Learn to make corn husk dolls, flowers or other art with the same techniques used by pioneers and Native Americans. Best for ages 10 and older. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center and are free, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
“Photoshop Basics,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Fee: $79.
“Principles of Lighting and Exposure,” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Fee: $39.
“Advanced Digital Camera,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 30-Nov 27. Fee: $99.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
CARING FOR A LOVED ONE WITH ALZHEIMER’S
SOMERS — “Living with Loss: Caring for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.
The program explores the unique grief that accompanies losing a loved one in increments over a long period of time. This talk is ideal for healthcare and gerontology professionals, caretakers, and anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Though there is no cost for the event, registration is required which includes the opportunity to earn .2 free CEUs. To register, go to uwp.edu/BHHS or by call the UW-Parkside Continuing Education Department at 262-595-3340.
BLACKPOWER FIREARMS IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — The workshop, “Into the 19th Century: Blackpower Firearms,” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
David Stavlo, owner of Lodgewood Manufacturing Ltd., will discuss Civil War small arms production and usage with a particular focus on the evolution of arms throughout the war, as well as the differences between quality and design in arms built in the North versus the South.
The fee is $25. To register or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
“Hand-Building Basics” for ceramics, 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Nov. 1-29. Fee: $75.
“Pottery-Cookie Cutter Ornaments,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3. Create ornaments, and come back to glaze at your leisure. Fee: $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
