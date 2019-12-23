WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

BURLINGTON — "Old-fashion Parlor Optical Tricks" workshops for ages 7 to adult will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.

Participants will see three old-fashion parlor tricks using optics and mind tricks and then learn how to do them. Tips on presenting the tricks and a bit of practice is included.

A 90-minute workshop is at 1:30 p.m. and costs $10.

A 30-minute quick workshop is at 3:30 p.m. and costs $5.

Registration is required by calling 262-763-3946.

WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED

CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.

SESSIONS EXPLAIN MONTESSORI APPROACH

RACINE — Montessori First Steps Playgroup sessions have been scheduled at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.