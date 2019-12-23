WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

YO-YO, GYROSCOPE WORKSHOPS
BURLINGTON — These workshops will be offered at the Spinning Top Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.:
- "Yo-Yo Class for Beginners," for ages 8 to adult, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28 or 30, or Jan. 4 or 5. Participants will learn up to 10 classic yo-yo tricks including walk-the-dog, rock-the-baby, around-the-world and a flag string picture trick. They will also learn methods for changing the string, yo-yo maintenance, important throwing techniques and tips on entering yo-yo contests, including the contest in 2020 at the annual Action & Skill Toys Celebration. The $35 fee includes a ball bearing yo-yo valued at $20.
- "Gyroscope Tricks Workshop," for youth ages 8-16, noon-1 p.m. Dec. 29 or 30 or Jan. 1 (choose one). Participants will learn gyroscope spinning tricks and receive a toy gyroscope to use and keep. Tricks include tip balance, pick-up, side, transfer, hop, tightrope and combo. The workshop has an assortment of materials for experimenting with the gyroscope. A private collection of gyroscopes from the Spinning Top Museum will be looked at during the workshop, with a number of rare examples. The cost is $30.
Advance registration is required by calling 262 763-3946. Go to topmuseum.org for more information.
PARLOR OPTICAL TRICKS WORKSHOPS
BURLINGTON — "Old-fashion Parlor Optical Tricks" workshops for ages 7 to adult will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
Participants will see three old-fashion parlor tricks using optics and mind tricks and then learn how to do them. Tips on presenting the tricks and a bit of practice is included.
A 90-minute workshop is at 1:30 p.m. and costs $10.
A 30-minute quick workshop is at 3:30 p.m. and costs $5.
Registration is required by calling 262-763-3946.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
SESSIONS EXPLAIN MONTESSORI APPROACH
You have free articles remaining.
RACINE — Montessori First Steps Playgroup sessions have been scheduled at Small World Montessori School, 1008 High St.
These sessions give parents an opportunity to observe their child ages 3 and younger interacting with age appropriate activities and playing with peers as they experience the independence and exploration of an enriched Montessori classroom. They can also engage in discussion with other parents and learn about the Montessori approach.
Session topics and dates from 10 to 11 a.m. are:
- "Montessori in the Home," Jan. 10 and 17
- "Montessori Education," Jan. 31 and Feb. 7
- "Montessori Guide to Discipline," Feb. 28 and March 6
- "Food & Nutrition for the Young Child," March 20 and 27
Costs are $20 for each two-week session or $40 for all four sessions. For more information or to register, go to swmschool.org or call 262-632-6797.
SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES
RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration through Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:
- "Moderate Pace," Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- "Pilates-Exercise on Mats," Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.
People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.
Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- First Day Hike, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. State parks across the nation host New Year’s Day hikes. Leashed dogs are welcome on this hike.
- "Pines & Needles," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Discover why and how pines and other evergreens stay green and why they are important. Participants will go outside to hike and identify some local evergreens.
- Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The topic is "Wonders of Winter." Register at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Birch Watercolor Cards," for ages 12 and older, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 11. Artist Paula Touhey will share the basics of watercolor and show how to make birch paintings into cards. Registration is required.
- "Paint and Sip — Into the Night," for ages 15 and older, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. José Palomo from Picasso Vino guides guides participants on making their own masterpiece. The $35 fee includes one glass of wine for ages 21 and older. People may bring their own beverage.
- "Make an Earth Mala," 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Learn to use a Mala to focus your mind and count intentions and gratitude for our planet. Participants will make a mala to be used as a necklace or bracelet. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
- "Go Ice Fish," 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (weather dependent). Learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing then try to catch a fish. No licenses are needed and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- Owl Prowl, 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Discover why owls are the perfect night hunters. Participants will go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but prepare to drive.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center. Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.