A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS LECTURE
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a free nature lecture titled "A Night Under the Stars" from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Erin Lalor, a local ad astronomical photographer, will take participants on a journey through our universe and tie in some very interesting space-related historical facts about Racine and the surrounding area. She will show astronomical photographs taken on the grounds of River Bend.
POSITIVE BEHAVIOR IN CHILDREN
RACINE — UW-Extension is offering a "Positive Solutions" workshop series for parents/guardians of children ages 6 and younger from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 30, at the Family Resource Center in Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Participants will learn strategies to promote positive behavior in their child in the free program. A meal and childcare are provided. To register or for more information, call Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@racinecounty.com.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These community programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "East Meets Middle East," a global music program, 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Featuring East Meets Middle East (EMME), an ensemble that performs Middle Eastern music and traditional Indian classical music. The group explores the relationship between raga and maqam musical styles, but also delves into the improvisational components of those styles, as well as draws on collective influences in everything from Pink Floyd to Ali Akbar Khan.
- "Mrs. Wrights," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Inspired by the women closest to architect Frank Lloyd Wright, dance and theater construct are used to express untold stories of house and home. An original solo dance theater work, creator and performer Jenni Reinke embodies these industrious and colorful women in this performance. The women Reinke portrays are Olgivanna, his mother Anna, his lover Mamah, and his ex-wives Kitty and Miriam. Reinke will host a talkback with the audience following the performance.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Basic Soap Making," 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27. Fee: $30; supply fee, $15.
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25, or 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 26-27. Fee: $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PAINTING WITH FOUND OBJECTS
KENOSHA — A "Painting with Found Objects" workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The fee is $25. To register or for more information, call 262-653-4140.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Candlelight Hike, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Hike the two-mile trail on your own or join a Bong fuide for a shorter hike. Followed by a bonfire and marshmallows.
- Autumn Edibles Hike, for ages 12 and older, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Ever wonder which edible plants live in Wisconsin? Learn to safely and legally forage for fall flavors. Meet at the Visitor Center but prepare to drive.
- "Backpacking Basics," 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Learn the ins and outs of modern backpacking. Discover what equipment will get you started and how to save money. Learn about loading and fitting a pack as well as food options for the trail.
- "Intro to Tai Chi," 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Join trainer Ron Pfeiffer as he demonstrates and discusses various Tai chi styles. This ancient Chinese tradition combines slow, focused movements with deep breathing for a graceful form of exercise. Be prepared to participate. Registration is required.
- "Paint and Sip — Heron at Sunset," for ages 15 and older, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. José Palomo from Picasso Vino guides participants on making a painting. Fee: $30 (includes one glass of wine for ages 21 and older). Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-878-5601, unless otherwise listed.
