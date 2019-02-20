CHILD SUPPORT & FAMILY COURT FAQ
RACINE — A "Child Support and Family Court FAQ" is scheduled to be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, 2113 N. Wisconsin St.
Professionals and volunteers often hear from families that child support and family court are confusing and frustrating. As a result, the Greater Racine Collaborative for Healthy Birth Outcomes and the Racine County UW-Extension convened a panel on child support in Racine County to help dispel some of the common misperceptions.
The FAQ is designed for professionals and volunteers who work with families and will answer questions such as:
- What exactly is the difference between custody and placement in Wisconsin?
- If two unmarried people have a baby, do they have to go to court to get paternity and child support established?
- If a mother won’t let the father see his child does this end his obligation to pay child support?
- When a parent remarries does his/her new spouse’s income get included for calculating child support?
- What is the best way to get accurate information about child support and family court?
Participants will walk through child support scenarios: Paternity support establishment, child support enforcement, and child support custody and placement modification.
After the scenarios a child support and family court panel will offer top tips and answer questions: Lorene Mozinski, Racine County Family Court commissioner; Jeff Leggett, director, Racine County Office of Child Support Enforcement; Julie Busch, paternity team supervisor, Racine County Office of Child Support Enforcement; Denise Price, Children First case manager, Racine County Workforce Solutions; Sue Kaufman, child care coordinator/outreach liaison, Racine County Human Services; Van Carson, Racine Focus on Fathers facilitator at George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, and Quincy Harrison, community development director, George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.
The registration deadline is March 6. Go to http://racine.uwex.edu. For more information or to request special accommodations, call UW-Extension Racine County at 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@goracine.org.
A DISCUSSION ABOUT ATRIAL FIBRILLATION
RACINE — "Love Your Heart: A Discussion about Atrial Fibrillation" is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the St. Luke's Health Pavilion auditorium at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St.
Dr. Bernard Lim, a Mayo Clinic-trained cardiac electrophysiologist and part of Ascension Wisconsin's Heart Care Team, will speak. Attendees will learn about the common causes of atrial fibrillation, and treatment options for both early and long-term treatment.
Registration and a Health Fair begins at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and a raffle follow at 6:30 p.m. To register in advance, call 262-687-3050.
U.S. WARS IN LATIN AMERICA IS TOPIC
RACINE — U.S. Wars in Latin America: Past and Future" is topic of a free program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. It is sponsored by the Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice.
Dick Kinch will speak on "U.S. Intervention in Latin America (1820-2000)," and John Heckenlively will speak on "Venezuela (2000 to Today)."
Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
LEMON STREET OFFERS ART CLASSES
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 5-6, or Monday and Tuesday, March 11-12. Fee: $55.
- "Basic Soap Making," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
- "Still Life Drawing," 12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays, March 9-30. Fee: $75
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Art Exploration, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. Fee: $77.
- Painting Techniques, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Fee: $77.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
FUSED GLASS GARDEN STAKES
KENOSHA — A "Fused Glass Garden Stakes" workshop will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The fee is $30 plus a $25 supply fee.
To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"From Coal to Clean: Renewables and Wisconsin" by Miranda Ehrlich will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Ehrlich is a community organizer for the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign in southeast Wisconsin. In affiliation with the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin, Ehrlich travels the state under the mission of ending the burning of coal and spreading the use of renewable sources of energy.
Ehrlich will present a 30-minute video from the film, “Reinventing Power,” and explain the activities of the Clean Power Coalition. Then, a guest panel will discuss the dangers of the Oak Creek coal burning plants to the health and quality of life for southeast Wisconsin and beyond. The coalition is working diligently to persuade We Energies to transition the Oak Creek Power Plants from coal.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
