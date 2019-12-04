Workshops & Programs

GIFTS OF NATURE CLASS
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a “Gifts of Nature” class for ages 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14. Participants will make gifts using materials found in nature using a variety of mediums. The $40 fee includes materials. To make a reservation, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
FREE DROP-IN SEWING CLASSES OFFERED
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering free weekly drop-in sewing classes for youth and adults at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Classes are:
- “All About Sewing” is a program for youth that teaches basic sewing skills. It is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
- “Sewing Social” is for adults who want to learn, improve or share sewing skills in a social setting. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
Materials are provided. Instructor is Carmen Deen who has many years of experience in the garment industry. Call 262-636-9131 for more information.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
SECOND TUESDAYS: THE MUSIC OF AMAHL
RACINE — The music of "Amahl & The Night Visitors" will be featured in the next edition of the DeKoven Center's Second Tuesdays series from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, in DeKoven's Taylor Hall, 600 Caron Butler Drive. The free event begins at 10 a.m. with coffee and fellowship.
Nick Barootian of the Belle Ensemble will present a musical introduction to the one-act opera which tells a heartwarming Christmas story. It is a preview of the full production to be presented by the Belle Ensemble Jan. 9-10 in DeKoven's Great Hall.
To reserve a spot for the Second Tuesdays preview program, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or email lroberts@dekovencenter.org.
For more about the Belle Ensemble's January performances of "Amahl & The Night Visitors," go to belleensemble.org.