Workshops & Programs

RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.

Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.

For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.

SECOND TUESDAYS: THE MUSIC OF AMAHL

RACINE — The music of "Amahl & The Night Visitors" will be featured in the next edition of the DeKoven Center's Second Tuesdays series from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, in DeKoven's Taylor Hall, 600 Caron Butler Drive. The free event begins at 10 a.m. with coffee and fellowship.

Nick Barootian of the Belle Ensemble will present a musical introduction to the one-act opera which tells a heartwarming Christmas story. It is a preview of the full production to be presented by the Belle Ensemble Jan. 9-10 in DeKoven's Great Hall.

To reserve a spot for the Second Tuesdays preview program, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or email lroberts@dekovencenter.org.

For more about the Belle Ensemble's January performances of "Amahl & The Night Visitors," go to belleensemble.org.

