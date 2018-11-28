SECOND TUESDAYS AT DEKOVEN
RACINE — A Second Tuesdays at DeKoven program titled "And What Happened Before That?: A Journey to the Origins of Contemporary Christmas Iconage," with the Rev. Angie Buchanan, is scheduled to be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
The program features whimsical elves, a jolly man in a red suit, holly wreaths, flying reindeer and decorated evergreens that glitter in the darkness. What do these and other beloved symbols have to do with Christmas and the birth of Jesus? And how did the two become intertwined? Join a journey to a land long ago, when the people of the earth watched the skies and huddled together for warmth and survival, telling stories and waiting for the long dark nights to end.
Buchanan, of Earth Traditions Church, returns to the DeKoven Center to share stories and lore about the pre-Christian traditions of the indigenous people of Europe.
The session begins with time for coffee and conversation at 10 a.m. For more information, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or go to www.dekovencenter.org.
GIFTS OF NATURE, WINTER CAMP
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these programs:
- "Gifts of Nature," for ages 7 to adult, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 8. Participants will make gifts using materials found in nature. Volunteers and naturalists will help them create objects from a variety of mediums. The $45 fee includes materials. Registration is required by Dec. 1.
- Winter Nature Camp, for ages 7-13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 26-28. Campers will spend time around the campfire, snowshoe (if snow on ground), track wildlife and explore River Bend in the winter. The cost is $35 per day; can be attended one day or all three. Registration is required.
To register for a program, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or go to https://riverbendracine.org.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Drop-In For Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project. There is no charge.
- "Mommy and Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21. For ages 2-4 with a parent, the program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
STAINED GLASS SEMINAR
KENOSHA — A "Stained Glass Seminar" will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road. The fee is $45 plus a $5 supply fee. To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
RELIGIOUS ISSUES FORUM
SOMERS — "The Demise of Hell in Religious Belief" is the topic of the Religious Issues Forum at noon Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Greenquist 101 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The topic will be examined by Kristen Drahos, professor in the Religion Department at Carthage College. The free forum was originally scheduled for Dec. 3. There are no parking citations during forum hours, but visitors should not park at reserved locations or at parking meters.
