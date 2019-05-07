HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 15 and 22.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM SET
RACINE — "Montee Ball — Dealing with Addiction," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
Montee Ball, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, will give a candid view of his personal struggles with alcohol and mental illness. Ball started drinking heavily in college, and his anxiety and depression kicked in as well. He told himself over and over, “This is not going to affect me on the field” — until, while playing in the NFL just a couple years later, it did.
Ball's story and message is appropriate for young teens, adults and people struggling with or those supporting others with mental illness or addiction problems.
To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
CANCER AWARENESS EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR WOMEN
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Jane Cremer Foundation will offer a free educational program for women titled “Diet, Nutrition, Cancer and You” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The importance of diet, nutrition and cancer will be covered. Beth Kielas, dietitian specialist-oncology, Nutrition Services at Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Liz Cuhac, registered dietitian with Aurora Cancer, will address these and other questions:
- “Are there foods that reduce or increase my risk of cancer?”
- “Does what I eat affect how I feel during treatment?”
- “What specific nutrients do I need during treatment?”
- “How does sugar affect cancer?”
Registration is required. Go to JaneCremerFoundation.org or call 262-237-0619.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Drop-In for Art, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Free for ages 4 and older with an adult. Children will spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Fee: $88.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
YOUTH POTTERY WORKSHOP
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, will offer a "Youth Pottery Workshop" from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The class will teach the basics of the potter's wheel and is for ages 9 and older. The fee is $25.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRISTOL — These programs will be held at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Bullet Journals, for ages 12 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Participants can learn the basics of bullet journaling and will be provided with a notebook and supplies to personalize their journal.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Ages 12 andolder can help clean up the highway in front of the park. Materials are provided.
- Bird Migration Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants can bring their binoculars and look and listen for newly-arrived birds. Meet at the Vista Picnic Area.
- Bringing in Spring, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Join flower maven Stephanie McCready to finish a rustic box then fill it with succulents and flowers for a spring arrangement. Participants will go outside to forage for some design elements. Fee: $30. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.