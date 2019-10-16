WUSTUM MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Free Hands-on Art Activity,” 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
- “Adult Enamels Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Fee: $88..
- “On the Loom Adult Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Fee: $90.
- “Try it Thursdays! Crochet a Winter Hat,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Fee: $35.
- “Free Drop-in for Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
- “Adult Resin Workshop,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Fee: $88.
- “Mommy & Me Artogether,” for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- “Silk Scarf Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Fee: $77.
To register, go to ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
ARMENIAN FOOD COOKING DEMONSTRATION
RACINE — A cooking demonstration on food items made for Armenian Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St.
The demonstration will include a recipe booklet for the cheese boureg, sarma, pilaf, Armenian salad, choreg and bourma. A variety of Armenian cookbooks and aprons will be sold and a bake sale will be held.
Tickets cost is $20 and can be purchased by calling the church office at 262 639-0531.
PALEONTOLOGY TALK
You have free articles remaining.
KENOSHA — The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., will host a free "Paleontology Talk" from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. It will be presented by Carthage College paleontology students who have recently returned from presenting their research at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology’s annual meeting in Australia. Their research is on the growth and development of dinosaurs, marine reptiles and mammoths.
RUBBER STAMPING: HOLIDAY CARDS
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering a "Rubber Stamping: Holiday Cards" workshop from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Participants visit five card stations and make three of each design. The cost is $30 and a $10 supply fee. To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
SMART CITY DISCUSSIONS PLANNED
SOMERS — These free “Smart Cities” brown bag lunch discussions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in Room D101 of Molinaro Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- Oct. 23 — "Brain Computer Interfaces: Taking Thoughts Out of the Human Body to Interact Within Smart Cities" with Dr. Melissa Gregg. This talk will describe the basic technology underlying BCI and the future of using human thoughts to control devices and navigate within a smart city environment.
- Oct. 30 — "Blockchain is at the Downtown of Smart Cities" with Dr. Zaid Altahat. Public and private sectors are using blockchain technology to implement smart cities. Blockchain is the technology behind cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Dubai and Moscow have used it to provide more secure solutions for their smart cities.
BIGGIE SMALLS WHEEL CLASS
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, will be offering the “Biggie Smalls Wheel Class,” for ages 9 and older with an adult, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The cost is $35 a pair.
To register, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.