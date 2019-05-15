ALPHONSO IANNELLI PROGRAM MAY 22
RACINE — "Blessings to Blenders," a program by Tim Samuelson, cultural historian of the City of Chicago, will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
This free program presented by Racine Heritage Museum offers a deep and insightful look into the life and artistry of Alfonso Iannelli whose career spanned over 60 years and earned him a significant place in 20th century design. Iannelli came to America from Italy with his family in 1898. In 1910, his career took him to California where he met Barry Byrne, a former apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, and the two quickly became friends and collaborators. Wright later commissioned Iannelli to create sculptures for his Midway Gardens project in Chicago in 1914; however, the two had a falling out after Wright took credit for the commissioned work. His relationship with Byrne continued, and the two collaborated on a number of religious projects, including St. Patrick’s and St. Catherine’s High School.
Iannelli’s goal was to make beautiful designs and modernism accessible and available to everyone. He accomplished that through his many liturgical and commercial works. His designs were sleek, modern and meant to be functional and pleasing to the eye. John Oster Manufacturing and Hamilton Beach Co. were among his Racine clients of the 1940s and 50s.
Reservations are required by calling Racine Heritage Museum at 262-636-3926.
The exhibit, "Blessings to Blenders," featuring work of Iannelli, is featured through Oct. 31 at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
WUSTUM SCHEDULES WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- Mommy & Me ARTOGETHER, for ages 2-4 and an adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24. Fee: $6, and $3 for each additional child.
- Watercolor Studio, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, May 28-July 2. Fee: $116.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Mary Todd Lincoln, a Widow Forgotten" will be presented by Jessica Michna at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Michna is widely known for her portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and famous fictitious characters. In this presentation, Mary Todd Lincoln’s life has come full circle returning to Springfield, Ill., to reside with her sister Elizabeth. She recalls the days of her girlhood in the genteel society of Lexington, Ky., her marriage to the gangly young lawyer, and eventually her rise to become the First Lady.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
ART WORKSHOPS OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Youth Pottery Workshop," for ages 9 and older, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Fee: $25.
- "Pottery Workshop," 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 31. Fee: $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRISTOL — These programs will be held at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Bird Migration Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants can bring their binoculars and look and listen for newly-arrived birds. Meet at the Vista Picnic Area.
- Bringing in Spring, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Join flower maven Stephanie McCready to finish a rustic box then fill it with succulents and flowers for a spring arrangement. Participants will go outside to forage for some design elements. Fee: $30. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the Visitor Center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival. To register or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
