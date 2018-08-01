JENS JENSEN IS PROGRAM TOPIC
RACINE — “An Evening with Jens Jensen: Designer of Racine Parks,” a free community interest programs, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
Jensen, the father of native plant landscape architecture and the founder of Door County’s The Clearing Folk School, was a pillar in the landscape architecture and environmental movements in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In this performance, Roger Kuhns takes on Jensen’s personality, mannerisms, accent and ethic to convey to the audience the innovative and conscientious nature of the man. In the program, Jensen is in the twilight of his career and, at 86 years old, is still spry and driven to help people realize the importance of respecting nature.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
BABYSITTING CLASS OFFERED
BURLINGTON — A “Babysitting Basics” class will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 17, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
This is a hands-on workshop for beginning babysitters, ages 9 and older. Participants in this workshop will learn and practice the basics of babysitting, American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR, safety and emergency preparedness and the stages of child development.
The fee is $10. To register, go to www.Aurora.org/events.
PAINTING WORKSHOP FOR CHILDREN
RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., offers a special painting workshop for children ages 7 to 10 titled “Mini-Monets” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 6-8.
Also referred to as Plein Air painting, the workshop will meet at Spectrum and be conducted outdoors, guiding the children to paint what they see in the environment including Lake Michigan, the neo-gothic buildings of DeKoven, flowers, trees, butterflies and more combined with embellishments from their own creative imaginations. Participants will work with acrylic paints on standard sized canvases that can be easily framed. The $45 fee includes materials.
To register, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345.
WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS WORKSHOPS
RACINE — Racine County Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., is offering these free workshops Aug. 6-10:
“Volunteering for Success,” at 1-2 p.m. Monday.
“Job Corps Orientation,” 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
“Basic Computer Course Orientation,” 10:30 a.m.-noon on Wednesday or Thursday.
“Walk-In Resume Lab,” 9:30 a.m. Friday.
These workshops will be offered at different sites:
“Open Computer Lab,” 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Wednesday, Bray YMCA, 924 Center St.
“ProTech,” 9-11 a.m. Monday, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
For more information or to register for a workshop, call Racine County Workforce Solutions, Workshop Instruction at 262-638-6551 or 262-638-6550.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes
“Potter’s Wheel: Beyond the Basics,” 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 7. Fee: $85.
“Basic Soap Making Class,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
“Watermedia Workshop,” noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Fee: $45, plus $5 supply fee.
“Painting: Beginners and Beyond,” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 16-Sept. 6. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
