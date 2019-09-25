RETURN TO ANCESTRAL LANDS
RACINE — "Return to Ancestral Lands," a free program by John Buchaklian, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.
With photos and video presentation, Buchaklian describes his travels to his grandparents’ homeland in the town of Tomarza (Turkey), where many of the Racine Armenian community trace their roots. His trip also included time in Kayseri and Istanbul.
MENTAL HEALTH DISCUSSION SERIES
RACINE — A free adult mental health discussion series will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-23, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They will be presented by Felicia S. Smith, MSW. Topics are:
- Oct. 2: "What is Mental Health?" covering how mental health affects how a person thinks, behaves and socializes.
- Oct. 9: "What is Anxiety?" covering symptoms of anxiety.
- Oct. 16: "What is Depression?" covering signs and symptoms of depression.
- Oct. 23: "Community Resources" covering local resources that are available.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
SELF-DEFENSE SEMINAR
RACINE — A self-defense seminar benefiting breast cancer research and domestic violence will be offered from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Chay’s Tae Kwon Do & Krav Maga, 2720 Old Mill Drive.
Attendees will learn self-defense techniques taught by certified Krav Maga instructors. The event will also cover awareness, setting boundaries and proven combative techniques.
The cost is $30 before Oct. 9; $40 after that. Proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center and Stop Cancer. To sign up, go to www.chaystkd.com or call 262-633-7090.
SMART CITY DISCUSSIONS
SOMERS — These free “Smart Cities” brown bag lunch discussions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in Room D101 of Molinaro Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- Oct. 2 — "Smart Armies: Technology’s Impact On Forward Base Design" with Maj. Daniel Bartlett. This talk investigates the similarities and differences between forward deployed bases and modern cities.
- Oct. 9 — "Interacting with Humans and Nonhumans in a Smart City" with Dr. Theresa Castor. This presentation explores the different forms of human and nonhuman interactions in a Smart City and the implications of these for relationships
- Oct. 16 — "The Role of Social Media in Shaping Our Perceptions of Safety" with Dr. Aubri McDonald.
- Oct. 23 — "Brain Computer Interfaces: Taking Thoughts Out of the Human Body to Interact Within Smart Cities" with Dr. Melissa Gregg. This talk will describe the basic technology underlying BCI and the future of using human thoughts to control devices and navigate within a smart city environment.
- Oct. 30 — "Blockchain is at the Downtown of Smart Cities" with Dr. Zaid Altahat. Public and private sectors are using blockchain technology to implement smart cities. Blockchain is the technology behind cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Dubai and Moscow have used it to provide more secure solutions for their smart cities.
POTTER'S WHEEL CLASS
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering a two-day "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel" class from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7-8. The fee is $55.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
KENOSHA MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Dragon Eye Jar," 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Fee: $25.
- "Monoprint," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Fee: $30.
- "Fused Glass: Small Dish," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Fee: $30.
- "Express Painting in Acrylic," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Fee: $30.
To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
