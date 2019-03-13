WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "Open Studio Clay," 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13; or 10 a.m-4 p.m Saturdays, May 4-18. Fee: $25 per six-hour session; $18 per three-hour session.
- "Life Drawing," 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Mondays, April 8-29. Fee: $77.
- "Embossed Enamels," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Fee: $88.
- "Clay Date Night," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Fee: $45.
- "Silk Scarf Painting – Mother’s Day!," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Fee: $77, special Mother’s day price per couple: $132.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Fee: $88.
Children's classes
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- "Hand Building with Clay — Ages 4-7," 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
- "Potter’s Wheel — Ages 8-12," 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
- "Bookbinding — Ages 10-14," 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM
RACINE — "Help Your Lawn and Garden Thrive After Winter," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.
Melinda Myers, nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author and columnist, hosts a discussion on the things you can do to improve your lawn and how to identify what your lawn needs to prepare it for the growing season.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
BABYSITTING BASICS CLASS
BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering a hands-on workshop for beginning babysitters ages 9 and older called "Babysitting Basics" from 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 27, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Participants in this workshop will learn and practice basics of babysitting, American Heart Association "Family and Friends CPR" (hands-on learning, safety and emergency preparedness) and stages of child development.
The cost is $10. To register, go to www.aurora.org/events.
ECO-JUSTICE CENTER PROGRAMS
CALEDONIA — These programs will be offered at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, unless otherwise listed:
- "Sprouted Grain Breads Workshop," 10 a.m.-noon. Tuesday, March 19, Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Participants will learn how to sprout grains and make breads from them. Participants can take home the breads they make, in addition to the class manuel and recipes. Fee: $35.
- "Spring Equinox Celebration," 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Celebrate the start of Spring with reflection and music. The evening will start outside around a bonfire but the rest of the evening will be spent indoors. People may bring an appetizer to share. There is no admission fee.
- "Making Dryer Balls," 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn from how to make dryer balls from core wool and alpaca fiber. Registration deadline is March 20. Fee: $30.
- "Rose-Petal Bead Making," 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will learn from the process of making beads from dried rose petals. They will take home a completed project and container of dried rose petals. Fee: $35 (includes lunch).
To register, go to www.ecojusticecenter.org or call 262-681-8527.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Refuge 101: What You Need to Know" by Annamarie Carlson is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Carlson is the special programs coordinator at the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW). She teaches the "Cultural Orientation" class for newly arrived refugees and manages the English language and internship programs. She coordinates community outreach for IIW, bringing awareness to the refugee community in Milwaukee.
According to the United Nations, the world is facing the highest number of people displaced from their homes since World War II. This crisis of humanity has generated broad debate from the international to the local level. Attendees will learn about who qualifies as a refugee, where they are coming from, the international and local refugee re-settlement process, the challenges and struggles refugees face, the role of local agencies and how the public can help create a welcoming multicultural community.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Dry Your Own Foods," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn about food preservation using dehydration including an interactive culinary program with useful recipes, and other helpful tips for low-cost and long-storing ingredients.
- Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. People may bring binoculars.
- Park Workday, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 30. The public is invited to help with planting, cutting brush, building, weeding or other outdoor work.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
