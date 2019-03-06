COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS
RACINE — These free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.:
- "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes," 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Journalist Dan Egan will share his research on ecological health of the Great Lakes. Egan will be interviewed by a panel including Todd Brennan, senior policy manager with Alliance for the Great Lakes, and Julie Kinzelman, research scientist with the City of Racine Health Department. An audience question and answer session be held.
- "Help Your Lawn and Garden Thrive After Winter," 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Melinda Myers, nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author and columnist, hosts a discussion on the things you can do to improve your lawn and how to identify what your lawn needs to prepare it for the growing season.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
ESTATE PLAN DOCUMENTS IS TOPIC
RACINE — A free program titled "The Three Key Documents of Every Estate Plan" is scheduled to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, in The 50's Cafe at Lakes Oaks Senior Apartments, 1916 Wisconsin Ave.
Attorney John Zabkowicz of Moertl, Wilkins & Campbell will speak on healthcare powers of attorney, durable powers of attorney and wills.
Reservations are requested by calling 262-898-0437.
ECO-JUSTICE CENTER PROGRAMS
RACINE — These programs will be offered at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, unless otherwise listed:
- "Sprouted Grain Breads Workshop," 10 a.m.-noon. Tuesday, March 19, Sealed Air YMCA, . Learn how to sprout grains and make breads from them. Participants can take home the breads they make, in addition to the class manual and recipes. Fee: $35.
- "Spring Equinox Celebration," 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Celebrate the start of Spring with reflection and music. The evening will start outside around a bonfire but the rest of the evening will be spent indoors. People may bring an appetizer to share. There is no admission fee.
- "Making Dryer Balls," 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn from how to make dryer balls from core wool and alpaca fiber. Registration deadline is March 20. Fee: $30.
- "Rose-Petal Bead Making," 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will learn from the process of making beads from dried rose petals. They will take home a completed project and container of dried rose petals. Fee: $35 (includes lunch).
To register, go to www.ecojusticecenter.org or call 262-681-8527.
WUSTUM MUSEUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
Adult classes
- "The Painter’s Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 11-April 29. Fee: $150.
- "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $171.
- "Watercolor Studio," 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 16. Fee: $116.
- "Portrait Painting in Acrylics," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $150.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $150.
- "Potter’s Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30. Fee: $171.
- "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12-April 30; or 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 13-April 10. Fee: $116.
- "Watercolor Simplified," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $150.
- "Beginner’s Handbuilding," 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 14-May 2. Fee: $171.
- "Stamped Wearable Metals," 10 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Fee: $88.
- "Glass-on-Glass Mosaic," 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16 or May 18. Fee: $88.
- "Open Studio Clay," 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13; or 10 a.m-4 p.m Saturdays, March 9-16, May 4-18. Fee: $25 per 6 hour session; $18 per 3 hour session.
- "Life Drawing," 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, April 8-29. Fee: $77.
- "Embossed Enamels," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Fee: $88.
- "Clay Date Night," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Fee: $45.
- "Silk Scarf Painting — Mother’s Day!," 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Fee: $77 or $132 per couple.
Children's classes
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, March 14.
- "Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 22. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
- "Hand Building with Clay — Ages 4-7," 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
- "Potter’s Wheel — Ages 8-12," 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
- "Bookbinding — Ages 10-14," 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 23-April 13: Fee: $77.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM PROGRAMS
KENOSHA — These programs and workshops will be held at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Museum Munchkins," 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesdays, March 13-27. Preschoolers explore science with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection. Topics include: March 13, "Blue Jays"; March 20, "Elephants"; March 27, "Ocelots." Free with an adult.
- "Ceramic Bird House," 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 20 and 27. Fee: $35 plus a $5 supply fee. Register by March 15.
- "Senior Art Afternoon," 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Fee: $10.
- "Painting With Found Objects," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Fee: $30. Register by March 15.
- "Women in Science," noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn about some of the most famous female scientists throughout history then meet and talk with real scientists who study topics from biology to Earth sciences and engineering. They can then run their own experiments in the DIY science lab, and get close to real butterfly specimens from the Milwaukee Public Museum. Free.
- "How to Draw Zombies," for ages 10 to adult, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Fee: $15. Register by March 22.
To register for a program or for more information, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT LEMON STREET
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Painting: Beginner & Beyond," 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Fee: $75.
- "Advanced Soap Making," 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Fee: $30 plus $15 supply fee.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Spoon Spinners," for ages 12 and older, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Participants will make their own wind spinner using recycled spoons. The fee is $12. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14. The theme is "Pines & Needles." Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance.
- "Trail of the Timberdoodle," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The ritual mating flight of the Woodcock is a sure sign of spring. Discover how this bird lives and then hike to its habitat to try to catch him in his amazing act.
- "Dry Your Own Foods," 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Participants will learn about food preservation using dehydration including an interactive culinary program with useful recipes, do’s & don’ts, and other helpful tips for low-cost and long-storing ingredients.
- Earliest Migrants Hike, 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Participants will discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. People may bring binoculars.
- Park Workday, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 30. The public is invited to help with planting, cutting brush, building, weeding or other outdoor work.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin state park admission sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
