AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE SCHEDULED
BURLINGTON — The AARP Smart Driver course will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
Attendees will refresh their driving skills, defensive driving techniques, learn the new rules of the road and research-based driving strategies to help stay safe behind the wheel.
Fees are $15 for AARP members, $20 others. Call 800-499-5736 to register. For more information, go to www.aarp.org/drive.
ART CLASSES OFFERED AT WUSTUM
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Resin Workshop," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Fee: $88.
- "The Painter's Studio," 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Fee: $116.
- "Jewelry," 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19; or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 6:15-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $128.
- "Acrylic Portrait Painting," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Stained Glass," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Potter's Wheel," 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb 19. Fee: $132.
- "Watercolor Studio," 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $116.
- "Open Studio Ceramics," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Fee: $132.
- "Pan Pastel Painting," 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20. Fee: $116.
- “Drop-In For Art,” 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Children ages 4 and older, accompanied by an adult, are welcome to drop in to spend time in the galleries to learn about the current exhibition and create an art project. There is no charge.
- "Watercolor Simplified: Winter Theme," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $116.
- "Intermediate Studio Ceramics," 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Fee: $132.
- Family Hands-on Art," 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Family-oriented art project coinciding with a current exhibition. Free.
- "Potter's Wheel Ages 8-12," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 23. Fee: $116.
- “Taste of Enamels Workshop,” 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Fee: $88.
- "Mommy and Me (and Daddy too!) Artogether," 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18. For ages 2-4 with a parent, the program includes a mini museum tour, art project and story. Fee: $6.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
ECO-JUSTICE CENTER CLASSES
CALEDONIA — These classes will be held at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road:
- "Mending Bee," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. People may bring items that need to be mended with sewing, or other handiwork such as crocheting, knitting or embroidery, in this open house style workshop. There is no fee. Reservations are requested.
- "Needle Felting," 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Using an assortment of alpaca and wool fibers, participants will create two needle felted pieces: heart, bunny or penguin. The $30 fee includes materials and lunch. Register by Jan. 22. Some scholarships are available.
- "Contemplation with Clay," 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 30. The first session will be spent in contemplative time creating a slab pot. The second session will include more contemplative time as well as discussion about the transformation that has taken place with the glazed and fired pots. Soup and bread will be provided at each session. No pottery experience is necessary. The fee is $25; some scholarships are available.
To register for a class, call 262-681-8527 or go to www.ecojusticecenter.org.
UW-EXTENSION OFFERS COURSES
The University of Wisconsin-Extension is offering these courses:
- "2019 Landscape & Grounds Maintenance Short Course" for green industry professionals, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Suite 2, Bristol. The fee is $55. Registration is open through Jan. 23.
- "Spring into Gardening 2019," Saturday, March 9, Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing “Garden Trends,” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and more. The $40 registration fee includes a boxed lunch. Registration is due Feb. 22.
For registration brochures on each event, go to https://racine.uwex.edu or https://kenosha.uwex.edu.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Knee-high Naturalist," 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. "Who's Been Here" is the topic of this nature program for children ages 3-5. Register at least two days in advance.
- "Dog-powered Sports," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 12. Participants will meet the dogs and mushers from Milwaukee Mushers and learn more about dog-powered sports. Part of the program is outdoors. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Ice Fish," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19. Participants will learn the basics of safe and effective ice fishing and then try to catch a fish of their own. It is a free fishing this weekend and some equipment is provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is weather dependent. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Go Cross-country Skiing," 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. People can bring their skis and join instructor John Meyer to learn about waxing and many other skiing tips. The diagonal stride technique will be taught and practiced. The program is weather dependent. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Registration is required.
- "Owl Prowl," 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Participants will discover why owls are the perfect night hunters and then go outside to search for these predators. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
