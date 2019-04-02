HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 10 and 17.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
BRISTOL — "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," a free six-week educational program designed by Stanford University, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 6-May 21, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St.
The program gives attendees the tools to take care of themselves while caring for loved ones. It aims to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Registration is required by April 12. Call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646 or go to adrc.kenoshacounty.org.
INTRODUCTORY MEDITATION CLASS OFFERED
RACINE — A Meditation Workshop for Spirtual Awareness class for all ages is offered at no charge from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Science of Spirituality Center, 3131 Taylor Ave.
Participants in the class will learn a simple meditation technique. Participants in the workshop will discuss various spiritual aspects and learn how to apply them in daily life.
For more information, call Vivian Williams at 262-620-0058.
POTTERY WORKSHOP PLANNED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering an "Air-Plant Holder" pottery workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Participants will learn to make a suitable home for an air plant (tillandsia). The clay and plant is included. The class fee is $30.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Intermediate Conversational Spanish,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 9-May 14. Fee: $79.
- “Beginning Conversational French” 6-8 p.m. Mondays, April 15-May 20. Fee: $79.
- “Harp II” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 16-May 21. Fee $79.
- “Russian for Beginners II,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17-May 22. Fee: $79.
- “Excel Basics,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 18-May 9. Fee: $79.
- “Lawn Care 101,” 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 27. Fee: $29.
- “Tai Chi for Beginners,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 30-June 4. Fee: $59.
Advance registration is required for all courses by calling 262-595-3340. For more information, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/index.cfm.
OUR STORIES MATTER
RACINE — The Rev. William Grimbol will present the free program, "Our Stories Matter," from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, April 9, in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
Grimbol will share his thoughts about why it is critical to not only collect stories, but to tell them. "People find their faith in stories," said Grimbol. "And storytelling helps to preserve history and to ensure our future — something that seems especially important in today’s high-tech world of texts and tweets." A masterful storyteller, Grimbol is the author of more than a dozen books addressing a number of topics.
For more information, go to www.dekovencenter.org or call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
SENIOR GROUP OFFERS LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
Eric Pullin, Carthage College professor of history, will speak on "Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr — Two Revolutionary Characters" at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. Pullin recently finished a book on the Cold War, soon to be published by Cambridge University Press.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Adopt a Highway, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Materials will be supplied for highway cleanup. Must be 12 or older to participate.
- "Knee-high Naturalist," for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11. The theme is "Sense Spring." Registration is required.
- "Fly Tying Basics," 10:30 a.m.-noon or 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Using basic materials participants can create their own fishing fly. Children must be 8 or older and with an adult. Registration is required.
- Early Bird Bird Hike, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Participants will look and listen for newly-arrived migrants as well as the resident birds. The trail may be wet.
- Willow Trellis Workshop, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Participants will cut native willow then construct a garden trellis. Fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. Advance payment is required.
- Work Play Earth Day & Garlic Mustard Pull-a-thon, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Celebrate Earth Day by helping nature and the park by planting trees or pulling garlic mustard competitively. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
To register for a program or for more information, call Bong at 262-878-5601.
