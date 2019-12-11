WORKSHOPS & PROGRAMS

SENIOR EXERCISE CLASSES

RACINE — Ascension All Saints Hospital is accepting registration Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 for its free exercise classes for seniors 55 and older. Class openings are:

"Moderate Pace," Senior Services Exercise room, West Professional Office Building-B lower level, 3805-B Spring St.: 8:30-9:15 or 9:30-10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8-8:45 a.m. or 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

"Pilates-Exercise on Mats," Rocker Room, Medical Office Building lower level, 1244 Wisconsin Ave.: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Slow pace is 11:30-12:15 p.m.

People may call 262-687-8075 to sign up beginning Dec. 20 and leave a message with the requested information. A husband and wife team may sign up for one pair of classes with one phone call.

Registration requests will be confirmed after Jan. 31. New members can begin classes Feb. 3. A 2020 registration card and health information form will be mailed to participants and must be returned within two weeks of the first class.

