FALL FINE ARTS CLASSES
RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., is offering fall fine arts classes for adults and children. Adult classes are:
- “Drawing or Painting Class,” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Nov. 20. Fees: Five weeks, $95; 10 weeks, $175.
- “Beginning Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16. Fee: $95.
- “Beginning Matting and Framing,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 7. Fee: $80.
- “The Clay’s The Thing,” An all-levels ceramics class specializing in raku, Saturdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 16. Fee: $130 (includes 25 pounds of clay, extra studio time, glazes and firings).
Children's or family/friends classes and workshops include drawing, watercolor, acrylic or oil painting, cartooning, photography, clay, sculpture group, ukulele and guitar. Private art and music lessons are also available.
Call 262-634-4345 to register for a class or for more information.
COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM
RACINE — The following free community interest programs will be held at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- “The Other Boys of Summer — A Documentary," 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Experience a different way of looking at the American civil rights movement through the lives of Negro League baseball players in the documentary, “The Other Boys of Summer.” Narrated by Cicely Tyson, this film features exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with those who played alongside Jackie Robinson and changed the course of American baseball. The program will conclude with a question and answer session with Lauren Meyer, the film’s director.
Doors open 30 minutes in advance. To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
BOOK ILLUSTRATOR LECTURE
KENOSHA — Book illustrator and artist Renee Graef will speak about her work during a free lecture at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Niemann Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. Graef is an award-winning illustrator who has illustrated more than 80 books for children and her work has been exhibited in numerous solo shows.
SENIOR GROUP LECTURE
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Travels in South America — to Patagonia and Back" by Tom Rutkowski will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road. After some language study in Buenos Aires, Rutkowski and his wife Natalie fulfilled a lifelong wish to visit Patagonia in Southern Chile and Argentina, hiking the famed “W” route in Torres del Paine National Park, and travel up the east coast of South America enjoying the vibrant street art, famous historical sites and unique natural settings. Rutkowski will present a digital slide show.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the front of the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk.
For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- "Wine Opener: Blacksmithing," 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Fee: $60, plus a $15 supply fee.
- "Cabinets of Curiosity," 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Fee: $25.
- "Beginning Sign Language," 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Fee: $60.
- "A Night at the MuZZZeum," 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. One adult must register for every one to three children. Registration is required. Fee: $55.
To register, go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Practice Trail Run/Walk, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Run or walk the 3.6-mile Blue Trail after some morning stretches. Meet at the Trailhead.
- "Cast Iron Cooking," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 21. Drop-in demonstration for cast iron cooking and care. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
- "Jerky Making 101," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Participants will learn what equipment and techniques they will need to prepare and make their own jerky. Registration is required.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
