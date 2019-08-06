HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 14 and 21.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
COOKING CLASS FUNDRAISER
RACINE — Bethany Apartments will sponsor "Herb Garden Gourmet," a cooking class fundraiser, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Michael's Church, 4701 Erie St.
Participants observe the food being prepared, sample the food and receive a copy of the recipes. The menu is tomato bruschetta, rosemary pork loin with thyme gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with chives and warm peaches-n-basil over ice cream.
The cost is $30, payable by Aug. 17. Register online at https://bethanyapartments.org/herb-garden-gourmet or print the registration form and send with check payable to Bethany Apartments to Bethany Apartments, Cooking Class, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Note on the check that it is for the cooking class. Call 262-633-9446 for more information.
Bethany Apartments offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.
MENTAL ILLNESS EDUCATION COURSE
RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering Peer-to-Peer, an eight-session recovery-focused course for adults with mental health conditions, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28.
The course is designed to encourage growth, healing and recovery among participants. They will learn include how to create a personalized relapse prevention plan, interact with health care providers, develop confidence for making decisions and reducing stress, understand the impacts of symptoms on their life and access resources to maintain their journey toward recovery.
There is no fee for the course. Registration ends Aug. 26. Send email to Nicole Smart, nsmart@namiracine.org, or call 262-637-0582.
LOOP EARRINGS WORKSHOP SET
RACINE — Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will offer a "Fused Silver Loop Earrings" workshop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The class fee is $72 plus a $12 supply fee.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Animal Detectives," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Participants will hike in search of tracks and signs to uncover the secret lives of animals.
- "Horsing Around," 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Attendees will meet the horses of Diettrich Farm and learn tips of horse ownership and care. Meet at Shelter No. 4.
- Adopt a Highway, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Help pick up litter from the highway that runs through the park. Participants must be ages 12 or older.
- "Scales and Slime," 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can search for scaly and slimy creatures. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
- "Build a Rocket," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Participants can join the Whoosh Rocket Club members to build their own model rocket. Fee: $20 per rocket. Advance registration is required.
- "Wetlands and Wildlife," 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Join Tracy Hames, Wisconsin Wetlands Association (WWA) executive director, for conversation and a presentation featuring the photographs of photographer Laurie Smaglick-Johnson for the WWA Golden Anniversary celebration. Raffle tickets for a print of choice will be sold. WWA will pay for a daily park sticker for attendees who do not have an annual one. There will be an off-property tour the next day.
- "Whoosh Rocket Launch," noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Rocket launch for those who built a rocket on Aug. 17. Those who did not build a rocket can observe. Meet at Parking Lot JJ on the runway. Program is weather dependent.
- "Self-Defense Basics," 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. All ages can learn self-defense basics with personal trainer and Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor Tim Martin.
All programs meet at the visitor center, unless otherwise listed.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $7 a day or $25 a year. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5601.
