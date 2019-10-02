COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAMS SET
RACINE — These free community interest programs will be held at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
- "You Are Not Alone," 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. This 30-minute documentary follows four young people from Wisconsin navigating mental health challenges. Following the film a panel will be on hand for a question and answer session.
- "Fibber McGee and Molly: Radio Worth Watching," 4-5:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Attendees will experience the performance of two original episodes of Fibber McGee and Molly complete with Johnsons Wax Glo Coat commercials.
- “Made Possible: The Business of Junior Achievement,” 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. This 60-minute, unrated film is narrated by JA alumnus Juju Chang, television journalist for ABC News and anchor of Nightline. The show includes interviews with other renowned JA alumni including CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta and Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban. It also will document the challenges the nonprofit organization has faced including surviving the Great Depression, World War II and the counterculture movement of the 1960s.
To reserve a spot or for more information, go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations or call 262-260-2154.
INTERGENERATIONAL HANDS-ON PROGRAM
BURLINGTON — An Intergenerational Hands-on Program for grandparents and grandchildren ages 4 and older will be offered from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 or 9 at the Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
The program includes 40 hands-on tops and action top games, videos, a collection exhibit, a competition to see who can keep a top going the longest, an I Spy Hunt and a presentation by a spinning top expert.
The cost is $14.95 per person. To register, call 262-763-3946.
LAURA INGALLS WILDER PROGRAM
RACINE — Jessica Michna brings to life Laura Ingalls Wilder in "The Road to the Little House" at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 , at Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave. (use handicapped-accessible south entrance).
A Make Your Own Sundae Bar with all the fixings will follow the program.
New or gently used children's book will be collected for the Knapp School library.
The suggested donation is $5. Reservations can be made by calling the church office at 262-637-5671.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes:
- "Beyond Basic Wheel," 6-9 p.m., Mondays, Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Fee: $85.
- "Introduction to the Potter's Wheel," 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17. Fee: $55.
- "Stained Glass Seminar," 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Fee: $45, plus $5 supply fee.
- "Youth Pottery," for ages 9 and older, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Fee: $25.
To register, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
MINI COURSES OFFERED AT UW-PARKSIDE
SOMERS — These mini-courses will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road:
- “Digital Camera Basics,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct 1-22. Fee: $89.
- “Beginning Conversational Spanish,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3–Nov. 14. Fee: $79.
- “Petrifying Springs Park (Photography Course),” 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct 13. Fee: $39.
- “Retirement Planning Today,” 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17 and 24, or 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Fees: Couples, $79; individual, $59.
- “Storing & Managing Images,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Fees: $39.
- “Advanced Digital Camera,” 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29-Nov 26. Fee: $99.
- “Principles of Light Exposure,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Fee: $39.
- “Using Your Camera Flash,” 7-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Fee: $39.
- “Composition: The Art of Better Photos,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13-20. Fee: $59.
- “Russian for Beginners II,” 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13-Dec. 18. Fee: $79.
Advance registration is required. To register over the phone with a mail-in check payment, call 262-595-3340. To register with credit card or for more information, go to uwp.edu/mini.
VICTORIAN SPIRITUALISM IS TOPIC
KENOSHA — A "Victorian Spiritualism" program for ages 21 and older will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
The practices of Victorian spiritualism that took the world by storm throughout the 1800s will be explored. Participants will learn about seances, obsessions with the afterlife, the occult, the art of crystal gazing and clairvoyance.
The cost is $20. To register, go to kenoshapublicmuseum.org.
