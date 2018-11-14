COMMUNITY INTEREST PROGRAM SET
RACINE — "Pro-Kids Family Night Show," a free community interest program, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.
Tim Hannig will present a program featuring music, magic, comedy and more. He has entertained more than 2.6 million families across the United States, and has also performed at theme parks and the White House.
To register to attend, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
GREENHOUSE GAS IS TOPIC
CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will present a free program on greenhouse gases from from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
Greenhouse gas emissions are talked about in the news, but there's a lot of misleading information. What is a greenhouse gas? Where do they come from? Why are they bad? And where do they go? Presenter is Kayla Matz, a chemistry professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College from Racine. Her passion is for teaching and sharing science with people of all ages and backgrounds, with the goal of making science accessible for everyone.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE SEMINAR
MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Medicare Advantage insurance seminar including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.
For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.
GIFTS OF NATURE PROGRAM
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Gifts of Nature" program for ages 7 to adult from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8.
Participants will make gifts using materials found in nature. Volunteers and naturalists will help them create objects from a variety of mediums.
The $45 fee includes materials. Registration is required by Dec. 1 by calling River Bend at 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES IS SUBJECT
SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers lectures on various topics.
"Self-Driving Vehicles" will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road.
Patrick Steven, an instructor in automotive technology at Gateway Technical College, will discuss the rapidly developing move to autonomous vehicles that will drive themselves. Cars already can park themselves, stop when the driver does not do so quickly enough, use autonomous cruise control to maintain a prescribed distance behind the car in front of it and turn off the engine to save fuel while waiting for a long train.
Suggested parking is at Tallent Hall (east side of Wood Road) and using shuttle service transport to the Student Center. A $5 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and available at Tallent Hall and the Student Center Concierge desk. For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to www.uwp.edu/aLL.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 1. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. .
- "Celebrate the Solstice," 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Participants will learn how others have celebrated the return of the sun then hike and do some celebrating of their own. Meet at Shelter No. 1.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information can be obtained by calling Bong at 262-878-5600.
