BRAINTEASER PUZZLE-MAKING WORKSHOP
BURLINGTON — The Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering three hands-on “Brainteaser Puzzle-Making” workshop sessions for ages 7-14 from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 and 14, and 3-5 p.m. Aug. 14. Participants will design four different hands-on brainteaser puzzles to keep, learn strategy tips, play a traditional logic and strategy game and try a 100-year-old hidden-picture puzzle. The fee is $24. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
BUSINESS SEMINAR ON FRAUD
UNION GROVE — A free “Business Fraud Prevention” seminar will be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave. It’s being presented by North Shore Bank and the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.
Event attendees will learn about the types of business fraud, fraud’s financial impact, what can happen to an organization that is affected by fraud, common fraud schemes and real-life Wisconsin examples. They will also be taught how to plan for fraud incidents and how to take corrective action after an incident is discovered.
Jeffrey Luczak, assistant vice president of commercial treasury solutions at North Shore Bank, will be on hand to discuss current scams and provide tips for area businesses to minimize their risk.
Reservations are required by Aug. 16 by emailing Amy at asweet@northshorebank.com or call 262-878-3737.
JENS JENSEN IS PROGRAM TOPIC
RACINE — “An Evening with Jens Jensen: Designer of Racine Parks,” a free community interest programs, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Golden Rondelle Theatre, 1525 Howe St.:
Jensen, the father of native plant landscape architecture and the founder of Door County’s The Clearing Folk School, was a pillar in the landscape architecture and environmental movements in the late 1800s and early 1900s. In this performance, Roger Kuhns takes on Jensen’s personality, mannerisms, accent and ethic to convey to the audience the innovative and conscientious nature of the man. In the program, Jensen is in the twilight of his career and, at 86 years old, is still spry and driven to help people realize the importance of respecting nature.
To register for the program, call 262-260-2154 or go to www.scjohnson.com/CIPreservations.
WUSTUM MUSEUM OFFERS WORKSHOPS
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
“Ink Brush Painting” workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Learn techniques for painting trees, rocks, water and clouds and put it together in a landscape. Fee: $40.
Free Drop-in for ARTKids, 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23. Children ages 4 and older learn about the current exhibition and create an art project.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability. RAM members receive discounts on classes.
BABYSITTING CLASS OFFERED
BURLINGTON — A “Babysitting Basics” class will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 17, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
This is a hands-on workshop for beginning babysitters, ages 9 and older. Participants in this workshop will learn and practice the basics of babysitting, American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR, safety and emergency preparedness and the stages of child development.
The fee is $10. To register, go to www.Aurora.org/events.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM CLASS
KENOSHA — Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is offering the workshop, “Fused Glass Hanging Plaque,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. Fee: $20 and a $25 supply fee. To register, call 262-653-4140 or go to https://museums.kenosha.org.
ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is offering these classes
“Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel.” Two classes available — 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, or 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23. Fee: $55.
“Advanced Soap Making-Color and Fragrance,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Fee: $30, plus $15 supply fee.
“Stained Glass Seminar,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. Fee: $45, plus $5 supply fee.
“Painting: Beginners and Beyond,” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 16-Sept. 6. Fee: $75.
To register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
