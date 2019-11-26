Workshops & Programs

Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.

The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.

'LAUGHING MATTERS' DOCUMENTARY

RACINE — "Laughing Matters," a 30-minute documentary that explores the complicated relationship between comedy and mental health, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

The film features comedians Rachel Bloom, Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Wayne Brady, Chris Gethard and Aparna Nancherla and others courageously opening up about their own struggles with mental health.

Donations will be accepted for United Way of Racine County.

WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED