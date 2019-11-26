Workshops & Programs

WUSTUM ART CLASSES
RACINE — These workshops will be offered at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- “Free Hands-on Art Activity,” 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
- “Quilled Paper Ornaments Class: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Fee: $35.
- “Adult Fused Loop Earrings Workshop:”10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Fee: $65.
- “Try it Thursdays! Paper Holly and Berries,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Fee: $35.
- “Clay Date Night,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Fee: $45.
- “Paper Holly, Berries, and Pine Sprigs Class: Ages 7-13,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Fee: $70.
- "Free Drop-in for Art," 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
- “Mommy & Me Artogether," for ages 2-4 and one adult, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The program includes a mini museum tour, art project, and story. Fee: $6, $3 for each additional child.
To register, go to www.ramart.org or call 262-636-9177. Online registration closes three days before classes begin. After that, call for class availability.
HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS SET
RACINE — Housing Resources Inc., 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 205, is offering a "Homeworks for Homebuyers" class from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 11.
Participants will learn about the homebuying process, how they may qualify for grant assistance, how much house they can afford, how to apply for a mortgage loan and what barriers may prevent them from qualifying for a mortgage.
The cost is $50. Registration is required at www.hri-wi.org or call 262-636-8271. Housing Resources Inc. is a nonprofit, HUD approved housing counseling agency.
'LAUGHING MATTERS' DOCUMENTARY
RACINE — "Laughing Matters," a 30-minute documentary that explores the complicated relationship between comedy and mental health, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.
The film features comedians Rachel Bloom, Rainn Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Wayne Brady, Chris Gethard and Aparna Nancherla and others courageously opening up about their own struggles with mental health.
Donations will be accepted for United Way of Racine County.
WOODCARVING CLASS OFFERED
CALEDONIA — Drop-in woodcarving classes for beginners ages 10 and older (including adults) will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. The cost is $5. Materials are provided. For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515.
KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM WORKSHOPS
KENOSHA — These workshops will be offered at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.:
- “Fused Glass Night Lights,” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Fee: $25 plus $25 supply fee.
- "Holiday Centerpiece," 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dc. 11. Fee: $25 plus $20 supply fee.
To register, go to museums.kenosha.org.
PROGRAMS OFFERED AT BONG
BRIGHTON — These programs will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- "Learn to Rabbit Hunt," for adults with limited or no experience, Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Participants will learn the basics of rabbit hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, send email to Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.
- "Holiday Greenery," 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive. Registration is required.
Bong’s entrance is on Highway 142, one mile west of Highway 75. A Wisconsin State Park Admission Sticker is required for each vehicle. For Wisconsin vehicles the fees are $8 a day or $28 a year, or $13 and $3 for seniors. The annual sticker is good in all Wisconsin state parks. The sticker may be purchased at time of arrival.
More information or to register, call Bong at 262-878-5601.